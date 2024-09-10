Prime Video is losing one of the most epic action movies ever — and it's 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I first watched "Top Gun: Maverick", I wasn’t expecting to enjoy it as much as I did. But even after seeing it a couple of times, it’s clear why this movie is hailed as one of the best action movies in the past five years. This exhilarating ride is currently available on Prime Video, but it won’t be there much longer as it’s set to leave streaming service soon.

From the breathtaking aerial stunts to the emotional weight behind Maverick's journey, it’s a movie that perfectly balances adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt moments. Even if you’re not a huge action-adventure fan, this is still a movie worth experiencing.

Sadly though, "Top Gun: Maverick" is about to leave Prime Video. If you haven’t watched it yet, or if you're craving one last thrill ride, now’s the time. Here's why it’s worth hitting play before it’s gone…

What is 'Top Gun: Maverick' about?

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the sequel to the 1986 movie "Top Gun" and centers around Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a skilled naval aviator who has spent over 30 years pushing the limits of military aviation.

Maverick is called back to the Top Gun naval fighter weapons school, where he is tasked with training a group of elite young pilots for a dangerous mission. Among them is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late friend and radar intercept officer, Goose (Anthony Edwards). The movie explores Maverick's internal struggles with his past, his reluctance to face his guilt over Goose's death and his hesitation to take on a mentorship role.

Meanwhile, the new generation of pilots are training for an extremely dangerous combat mission that tests their skills, teamwork and bravery.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is just pure adrenaline

From the moment the jets take off, "Top Gun: Maverick" immerses you in the action like few movies can. The flying sequences are shot with such precision and intensity that you feel like you’re right there in the cockpit. And the camera work pulls you into the skies, making the aerial dogfights not just visually stunning, but exhilarating to the point where you can almost feel the G-forces. It’s this kind of energy that gives the movie its spark.

Second parts are also notorious for failing to live up to their predecessors, but "Maverick" is a rare exception. Not only does it hold its own, but in terms of sheer action and intrigue, it arguably surpasses the original. The stakes are higher, the performances are tighter and the adrenaline rush never lets up. It’s a sequel that delivers on all fronts — and then some.

However, despite the fun action and impressive stunts, I have to acknowledge the strong performances. At the heart of "Top Gun: Maverick" are, of course, Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Cruise brings back the iconic character, but this time we get to see the conflict within him. His guilt over Goose’s death haunts him, and you can see it in how protective he is of Rooster, often holding him back out of fear that history might repeat itself.

Teller, on the other hand, shows a different kind of conflict for his character. He’s torn between honoring his father’s legacy and the burden of living up to it. His and Cruise’s chemistry makes the father-figure conflict both believable and emotionally charged, which makes this action movie stand out from the rest.

People agree that this sequel tops the original. Critics gave "Top Gun: Maverick" a score of 96% while the audience rating is an insanely high 99% on Rotten Tomatoes (this is rare). Trace Sauveur from Austin Chronicle put it simply: "One of the best legacy sequels we’ve ever gotten: a movie that knows how to move along and give you what you came for."

Stream 'Top Gun: Maverick' before it leaves Prime Video

If you somehow haven’t experienced "Top Gun: Maverick" yet, now’s your chance, but you don’t have that long. It’s set to leave Prime Video on September 21. So, if you’re looking for a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat while tugging at your heartstrings, don’t wait. Trust me — you won’t want to miss this one.

Stream “Top Gun: Maverick” on Prime Video now.