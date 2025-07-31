Netflix’s new comedy series is now streaming — and it could be your next comfort binge-watch

It’s been a while since Netflix delivered a classic-style sitcom with the potential to become comfort-viewing gold, but that might just change with the arrival of “Leanne.”

The new comedy series stars real-life stand-up favorite Leanne Morgan, who plays a fictionalized version of herself in her first leading TV role. If you’re a fan of laugh-track sitcoms packed with Southern charm and quirky family dynamics, this one might be calling your name.

The show is now streaming on Netflix and is already stirring up conversation online. It’s a familiar setup (recently divorced woman starts over with her chaotic family in tow) but what makes “Leanne” compelling enough is its throwback vibe and Morgan’s natural comedic presence. It feels like something you’d stumble across during a lazy Sunday afternoon and accidentally binge half the season.

I have to admit that early reviews have been a little mixed. Some critics called the show “a reliably nice time” and praised Morgan’s “charming” presence, even saying it “will have you laughing out loud.” Others, however, weren’t as impressed. One reviewer described the first episode as “bad” and noting that the show “gets better, in a brain-melting sort of way.”

Despite this, I’m fairly confident that no matter what Rotten Tomatoes score “Leanne” gets, it will probably end up in Netflix’s top 10 within the next few days. So, is this comedy the next feel-good hit to add to your watchlist? If you’re curious, here’s everything to know about the series and what the critics are saying so far.

What is ‘Leanne’ about?

Leanne | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Leanne Morgan stars as Leanne, a Southern mom whose life is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman.

Suddenly navigating life in her 60s, she faces divorce, menopause, and an empty house full of jello salad. With nowhere to turn, she leans on her quirky, loving family, including her free‑spirited sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) and her grown children and grandchildren for support.

As she reimagines her daily routine, Leanne explores new friendships, tentative dating, and a potential catering side hustle built on her home‑cooked comfort dishes.

What critics are saying about ‘Leanne’

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the time of writing, “Leanne” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but reviews are starting to go live. Although this initial wave of opinions feels quite mixed, the majority lean more positive. In fact, even the negative takes often end on a somewhat positive note.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han said: “Leanne is the TV equivalent of the friend who’s never gonna take you out for the craziest night of your life, but who can be relied upon to bring over a bottle of wine and settle into the couch for some cute anecdotes and an occasionally earnest bit of advice. In other words, it’s simply a nice hang.”

In The AU Review, Peter Gray writes, “Whether it’s Morgan’s wile or that the show reminds me of a simpler time of televisual viewing, there’s something inherently appealing about Leanne as a show, however conventional it may be.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Collider’s Jasneet Singh noted that “the first couple of episodes, dedicated to setting up exposition, are a little slow and clunky, with some lines coming off a bit more rigid than expected.” However, it seems this comedy just needs some time to settle in.

She continued in the review: “The characters and story eventually find their little groove, flowing smoothly thereafter. Once you make it through that first awkward section, the pacing picks up and the interactions between characters become much more compelling.”

And, as the title of the review says, “Leanne Morgan and Chuck Lorre's charming, relatable Netflix sitcom will have you laughing out loud.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lucy Mangan from The Guardian doesn’t hold back about the show’s rocky start: “It is best to be upfront about these things and say that the opening episode is bad. Worse than you’ve just assumed when I said ‘bad.’”

However, she adds that: “Once your expectations are suitably lowered, it takes on a charm of its own. The colours are bright. The multi-camera format reminds you of happier, simpler times from your youth. Morgan and Johnston are in almost every scene and have comedy chops that can overcome even the most defiantly second- and third-tier writing and reward your viewing investment with glimmers of merriment.”

FandomWire’s Callie Hanna offers a measured take on Leanne, but does end on a positive note: “Much like its title character, Leanne is not perfect, not by a long shot. Its characters are fairly basic, you’ve seen these storylines a million times before, and its frequent refusal to engage with true modernity leaves it unable to fulfill the potential of its premise.

“But funny is funny, and this show is very much funny. It’s not anything special, but I could see the full season working very well as a background binge, and sometimes, that’s really all you need.”

Should you stream ‘Leanne’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Leanne” lands as a sitcom that doesn’t shy away from its familiar roots, and it seems to deliver humor and heart in equal measure. Critics recognize its uneven start but agree that the show eventually settles into a rhythm where the cast’s chemistry shines through, especially the comedic talents of Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston.

While the writing may lean on traditional sitcom tropes and occasionally feel dated, many viewers appreciate its nostalgic vibe and straightforward charm. It’s not breaking new ground, nor does it aim to, but that’s part of its appeal.

“Leanne” also comes with a generous helping of content — 16 episodes, each running around 20 minutes. That makes it especially easy to binge or dip in and out of, depending on your mood.

If you’re looking for a lighthearted watch with genuine warmth this weekend, “Leanne” might just be worth adding to your queue. Sometimes, familiar formulas can still deliver enjoyable entertainment.

“Leanne” is now available to stream on Netflix.

