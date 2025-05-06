'Squid Game' season 3 trailer reveals more twisted games — and I’ve never been more nervous to stream a show

When “Squid Game” first hit Netflix, I remember watching that first episode on a whim and immediately texting everyone I knew. And now, years later, we're standing on the edge of the final chapter.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for “Squid Game” season 3,. While it’s barely a minute long, it packs a punch.

This time, it’s a gumball machine at the center of the madness, spitting out red and blue balls for the next twisted round. The trailer sees Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) trapped in a box wrapped with a pink ribbon, chained up, surrounded by guards in pink jumpsuits. A knife-shaped hallway. A crying baby. You don’t need context or dialogue to feel the dread building.

The show returns on June 27, and if the teaser is anything to go by, the end of “Squid Game” will probably go out with a bang.

Check it out:

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This final season is set to follow Gi-hun one last time as he tries to take down the games from the inside, even after his rebellion was crushed by the Front Man in season 2. That inevitable showdown between the two looms large, and this trailer hints at just how brutal and psychological it’s going to get.

Netflix also released a synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure.

“Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

What else do we know about ‘Squid Game’ season 3?

(Image credit: No Ju-han / Netflix)

Alongside the trailer and release, Netflix also dropped some new images, which you can find on the streamer’s Tudum page.

One of the most striking shots shows Gi-hun standing before a massive knife-shaped symbol, with the gumball machine ominously positioned at the center of the room. It’s just a theory, but the imagery feels deliberate, as if the knife hints at a game built around betrayal, where players may be forced to turn on one another and choose where their loyalties truly lie.

Jo Yu-ri, who plays Jun-hee (player 222) in “Squid Game” season 2, talked about what to expect in the final season when speaking with Cinema Today: “It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought. A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it.”

Just when it seemed like this Netflix show couldn’t get any darker. But let’s be real, “Squid Game” was never built on hope and happy endings to begin with.

Series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk is clearly bringing in some twists for season 3. It feels like things are finally coming full circle. The players are once again pulled into the competition, but this time the tension is higher, and the stakes are clearly more intense.

The third and final season of "Squid Game" launches on Netflix on June 27, 2025.