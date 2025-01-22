‘Squid Game’ star drops chilling hint about season 3 — and it could be the darkest chapter yet

Waiting for “Squid Game” season 3 feels like torture, especially after that wild season 2 finale. But with this latest update, the anticipation has shifted, and now I’m more nervous than excited.

Jo Yu-ri, who plays Jun-hee (player 222) in “Squid Game” season 2, dropped a chilling hint about what to expect in the final season when speaking with Cinema Today: “It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought. A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it.”

The words “unimaginably brutal and cruel” really pack a punch (just when you thought this Netflix show couldn’t get any more ruthless). Honestly, it’s not a huge surprise, considering “Squid Game” has never exactly been sunshine and rainbows, especially for Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) who’s repeatedly lost everyone he cares about. It seems like his rage is about to reach new heights in season 3, and this time, it might just bring these twisted games to a definitive end.

Thankfully we don’t have too long to wait, because Netflix’s leak suggests that “Squid Game” season 3 could arrive as early as June 2025. But in the months leading up to it, I already know Jo Yu-ri’s ominous teaser is going to fuel my growing nerves about what's coming, and here’s why.

I’m not ready to lose more characters in ‘Squid Game’ season 3

Spoiler warning for those who haven't watched "Squid Game" season 2 yet!

As someone who gets way too attached to characters, my anxiety is through the roof knowing that many of the new faces introduced in season 2 are probably not going to make it to the final credits.

We’ve already lost a few, most heartbreakingly Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), Gi-hun’s best friend who was tragically killed by the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) during the group’s desperate attempt to reach the control room and take over.

Jung-bae’s death at the end of season 2 feels like a grim prelude to the brutality still to come in “Squid Game” season 3, and honestly, I don’t think I’m ready. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has once again given us a cast of characters we can’t help but root for, but with the games’ cruel nature (and the Front Man likely furious now) not everyone is going to make it out alive.

Personally, I’m clinging to hope that Jun-hee and Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan) will survive somehow, especially since they’re expecting a child, and Jun-hee is likely just days away from giving birth. But those words “unimaginably brutal and cruel” keep coming back to me, making me seriously fear for their fate. I’d like to believe “Squid Game” wouldn’t go that dark, but there’s an uneasy feeling that the worst is yet to come.

There’s a chance we won’t be left with Gi-hun as the sole survivor again (though that would be heartbreakingly dark, especially if he ends up sacrificing himself).

Another storyline that’s easy to overlook, given its limited screen time, is Jun-ho’s (Wi Ha-joon) mission to track down the island alongside a team of professionals. If he succeeds, all hell is bound to break loose, setting the stage for a full-scale war and a chilling reunion with his brother. The same goes for the mysterious pink guard No-eul (Park Gyu-young), who might end up switching sides.

If this leads to a savage showdown, I’m holding out hope that some survivors will make it to the end. But I’m keeping my expectations in check considering this is “Squid Game” we’re talking about, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a talent for making us care deeply, only to shatter our hearts.

It’s this emotional investment that makes “Squid Game” so gripping and so devastating. The show isn’t just about the twisted games or shocking betrayals but about the fragile humanity of the players and the bonds they form under impossible circumstances. Knowing that those connections are likely to be torn apart in season 3 is heartbreaking.

I’m still excited to see ‘Squid Game’ season 3

Despite all the dread and heartbreak that “Squid Game” promises, I can’t deny that I’m still incredibly excited for season 3. The emotional intensity of the characters and the new twisted games we get to witness have always set this show apart, and I’m eager to see how it all concludes. Whether it’s Gi-hun’s journey potentially reaching its end or Jun-ho being the one to stop his brother, there’s no doubt the stakes will be higher than ever.

Sure, I’m bracing for tears and inevitable devastation based on what Jo Yu-ri teased, but that’s just what “Squid Game” does best. No matter how dark the final season gets, I know I’ll be watching and (probably) rewatching the first two seasons. Let’s just hope some of the more innocent characters get to see the light of day so my mental state isn't completely ruined!

