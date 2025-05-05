I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

First up? A new Netflix original movie starring Vince Vaughn. In "Nonnas," he plays a man grieving the loss of his mother who decides to process his feelings by opening a restaurant with a quartet of Italian grandmothers played by some familiar faces.

There's also "Forever," a new series based on a Judy Blume book of the same name. Definitely one for a younger crowd than "Nonnas."

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in May or my review of last week's new hit comedy show, "The Four Seasons."

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Nonnas'

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on a true story, "Noonas" stars Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella, an Italian American man living in Staten Island.

At the beginning of the movie, Joe is still mourning the recent loss of his mother, and as part of the grieving process, he starts going through his mother's and his nonna's (grandmother's) recipes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This gives Joe a bolt of inspiration, and he decides to open an Italian restaurant using his family's recipes. To help him, he's recruited four local nonnas, played by Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire and Brenda Vaccaro.

Watch on Netflix starting May 9

'Forever'

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Forever" is a modern adaptation of the 1975 Judy Blume book of the same name.

This young adult drama series stars Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. She and Justin (Michael) are approaching the end of high school, but one day, they realize their mutual attraction for each other.

From here, the show explores their relationship and all the other "firsts" that come with first love. The depths of this show might be lost on older audiences, but the story is timeless, and if you read the Blume novel, you may find yourself still connecting with the story. For teenage viewers, though, this love story might be their next favorite show.

Watch on Netflix starting May 8

'Full Speed' season 2

Full Speed: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix loves a reality show. From tennis to basketball, the NFL and more, there are now tons of sports docuseries that follow the style pioneered by "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

One such show is "Full Speed," another motorsports docuseries that follows the events of the NASCAR Cup Series and the lives of its drivers.

Now in its second season, the show is following the events of the 2024 series playoffs. That covers the span of 10 races, and you'll need to watch to see who comes out on top.

Watch on Netflix starting May 7

'Untold: Shooting Guards'

Untold: Shooting Guards | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you were like me, a teenager from the D.C. area, then you still remember when, in 2009, two members of the Washington Wizards pulled guns on each other in the locker room.

The players in question? Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. The reason they pulled on each other? A card game that got way out of hand.

Both players were suspended for their parts in the altercation, and Crittenton never played in the league again.

"Untold: Shooting Guards" explores the dramatic incident, as well as the downward spiral for Crittenton that followed. Whether you like sports, documentaries or drama, you won't want to miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting May 6

'Britain and The Blitz'

Britain and the Blitz - Netflix Documentary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Blitz took place from September 1940 to May 1941, and is one of the most infamous events of World War II. For more than half a year, the Luftwaffe of Nazi Germany flew over the U.K. and bombed it relentlessly.

The campaign has been immortalized in film on more than one occasion, and now, "Britain and The Blitz" attempts to do so again.

This documentary combines restored archival footage and first-hand accounts from those who survived to paint a vivid picture of the horrific events of those eight months. History buffs should not miss this one.

Watch on Netflix starting May 5

'A Deadly American Marriage'

A Deadly American Marriage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"A Deadly American Marriage" examines the brutal killing of Jason Corbett.

The story of Corbett's death is complicated. He and Molly Martens married in 2008, with the now remarried widower bringing his two kids, Jack and Sarah, into this new family.

But less than a decade later, the marriage was over. In a bloody altercation, Molly and her father, Thomas, killed Jason, with both claiming self-defense. Ultimately, the pair made plea deals to avoid a trial and have since been released from prison.

But it's still unclear if Jason was a violent man who met a violent end or if his new wife and father-in-law killed him in cold blood. "A Deadly American Marriage" dives into the controversy and features interviews with Molly, Thomas, Jack, and Sarah that shine new light on this tragedy.

Watch on Netflix starting May 9

'Heart Eyes'

Burn After Reading Official Trailer #1 - Brad Pitt Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

Nothing's worse than being single when you're looking for love. Well, except getting murdered. That's worse.

"Heart Eyes" stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as Ally and Jay. These coworkers aren't looking for love or on a Valentine's Day date. They're just out together on February 14.

But that doesn't matter to the Heart Eyes killer, who, ironically, mistakes them for a real couple and makes them the next target of his serial killing spree.

If you love a bloody horror movie that's also fun, definitely check out this rom-com slasher this week on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting May 8

Everything new on Netflix: May 5-11

MAY 5

"Britain and The Blitz" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This immersive documentary brings history to life through vividly restored archival footage and firsthand accounts of WWII Britain during the Blitz.

"Mighty Monsterwheelies" season 2 (Netflix family)

Bolts, Sweeps, Axyl and the gang are back on patrol in Motorvania, keeping everyone safe from avalanches, storms — and even a runaway Ferris wheel!

MAY 6

"The Devil's Plan" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

Brilliant contenders gather for a new battle of minds. From a Go legend to a poker pro, Hollywood actor, news anchor, and lawyer — who will triumph?

"Untold: Shooting Guards" (Netflix sports film)

What really went down between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton? This exposé unpacks how a gambling dispute led to guns drawn in an NBA locker room.

MAY 7

"Full Speed" season 2 (Netflix sports series)

Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs.

"Last Bullet" (FR) (Netflix film)

Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale.

MAY 8

"Blood of Zeus" season 3 (Netflix anime)

Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him.

"FOREVER" (Netflix series)

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

"Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful" (CO) (Netflix documentary)

Karol G pulls back the curtain of her career in this intimate look at her life as she navigates a stadium tour, love, health and chasing greatness.

"Heart Eyes"

MAY 9

"A Deadly American Marriage" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.

"Bad Influence" (ES) (Netflix film)

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.

"Nonnas" (Netflix film)

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

"The Royals" (IN) (Netflix series)

When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.

MAY 11

"ABBA: Against the Odds"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/5/25

"The Peanut Butter Falcon"

Leaving 5/9/25

"The Lost City"

"Resident Evil: Death Island"

Leaving 5/10/25

"Rambo"

"Rambo: Last Blood"