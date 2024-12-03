This overlooked war movie just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and viewers rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s top 10 hasn’t held the best flicks as of late. That’s proven by the new No.1 Christmas movie “Our Little Secret” and one of the worst movies of the year, “Afraid” (which isn’t worth adding to your watchlist). However, a war drama has just surged into the streaming service’s top 10, and its conflicting reviews have certainly piqued my interest.

“Midway” is the movie in question, and it’s currently sitting in the No.9 spot at the time of writing. Despite not being a total box office disaster, the movie’s performance has often been deemed a “flop” in the industry. With a hefty production budget of around $100 million and global box office returns falling short of expectations, “Midway” struggled to make a lasting impact in theaters back in 2019. Yet, this war drama received plenty of praise from viewers, and it might see more success now that it's on Netflix.

So, if you’ve seen this war drama in the Netflix top 10, you might be wondering whether it’s worth a watch. Here's everything you need to know about “Midway” and why viewers loved it…

What is ‘Midway’ about?

Midway Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Midway” is a war drama directed by Roland Emmerich, based on the true events of the Battle of Midway, a pivotal naval battle during World War II. The movie focuses on the strategic clash between the United States and Japan that took place in June 1942, just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The movie follows a number of key figures involved in the battle, including U.S. Navy personnel like Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Doolittle (Aaron Eckhart), who led the famous Doolittle Raid, and Admiral Chester W. Nimitz (Woody Harrelson), who played a crucial role in the American strategy. It also shows the perspectives of Japanese commanders when switching between the conflict from both sides.

As tensions escalate between the two nations, the U.S. Navy uses intelligence to anticipate the Japanese forces' movements, setting the stage for a decisive confrontation.

Critics and audiences are divided over ‘Midway’

It’s not uncommon for critics and audiences to have differing opinions, but when it comes to war movies, I find myself particularly curious about the reasons behind such contrasting scores. “Midway” is the prime example here, with a 42% critics score alongside an impressive 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most of the criticism comes down to its digital effects and uninteresting characters. Odie Henderson from RogerEbert said: “The overabundance of CGI is one of the bigger problems with Midway because, far too often, it feels like you're watching a video game or an F/X highlight reel.” Meanwhile, Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey stated it “may be packed with recognisable faces, but these are hollow characters, all placed on some arbitrary scale of machismo.”

William Bibbiani from The Wrap sums up every other critics review: “There's no denying that he fills his film with breathtaking images of aerial action and naval warfare, but like many of Emmerich's movies, even the better ones, Midway loses sight of the humanity inside its vast vistas of devastation.”

(Image credit: Netflix/Lionsgate)

These reviews aren’t positive, but audiences have had very different takes. Some said it’s “overall entertaining if you enjoy an action-packed war movie.” Others were more passionate by saying that the “acting is great, the special effects are great and it truly captures the fortitude of the Greatest Generation.”

One viewer even said: “One of the more historically accurate WW2 in the Pacific films that has been made. Yes it gets Hollywood in the action scenes, but it incorporates a lot of the latest historical research. I'm puzzled by the poor ratings by professional reviewers, but pleased that user reviews are so high.”

The disparity between these scores often show the unique way war movies resonate with viewers on an emotional level, while critics may focus more on technical execution or storytelling. Regardless, if you enjoy an action-packed war drama, “Midway” could be your next watch.

Should you stream ‘Midway’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix/Lionsgate)

If you're a fan of thrilling war dramas with plenty of intense action sequences and high-stakes moments, “Midway” might just be the movie for you this week. Despite its mixed reception from critics, the movie's strong audience score suggests it resonates deeply with viewers who appreciate its emotional intensity and sweeping battle scenes.

While it may not have lived up to expectations at the box office, it’s found new life on Netflix, and it could creep towards the No.1 spot. So, if you're looking for a decent war movie, “Midway” is worth streaming.

Stream "Midway" on Netflix.