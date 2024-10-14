Netflix is getting an exciting spy thriller show this year — here's when you can watch it

I’ve always been a sucker for a good spy thriller. This genre is known to have some pretty intense action sequences, characters with complex pasts and suspense that makes you go back for more. So, when I heard that Netflix is set to drop a brand-new spy thriller show later this year, I was instantly intrigued.

The show is called “Black Doves”, and Netflix has just teased more about what to expect, along with a release date. From the photos we’ve seen so far on Netflix Tudum, “Black Doves” promises to deliver a thrilling ride full of secrets, betrayals and action in the heart of London during Christmas. Think along the lines of “London Spy” and “Killing Eve” — it’s got all the ingredients for an exciting binge.

If you're a fan of slick spy dramas, this is definitely one show you'll want to keep on your radar. Here's everything we know so far about “Black Doves” and when you can watch it on the streaming service…

What is ‘Black Doves’ about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In “Black Doves”, Keira Knightley stars as Helen Webb, a sharp and grounded wife and mother who also happens to be a skilled spy. For the past ten years, she’s been leaking her politician husband’s secrets to the group she works for, known as the Black Doves. But when her secret lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is murdered, her mysterious boss, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), brings in an old ally to protect her.

That ally is Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), a sophisticated, smooth-talking assassin. However, after a disastrous mission, Sam has been out of the game for a while and returns to a London that has moved on in his absence. With his troubled past closing in, his job is to shield Helen as she searches for answers about Jason’s murder.

Knightley spoke about the series at a U.K. press event back in March , saying it’s a “very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London.” Both she and Whishaw’s characters are thrown into London’s murky underworld, which isn’t the best place to be during the holidays.

Here’s when you can stream ‘Black Doves’ on Netflix

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire as you've never seen them before. Black Doves, a six-episode spy thriller, premieres December 5. pic.twitter.com/mwJVdpLXyJOctober 14, 2024

You’ll be glad to know that “Black Doves” will hit Netflix on December 5, 2024, making it the perfect early Christmas gift. The first season will consist of six gripping episodes, and I know I’ll be one of the first to binge it in a weekend. And if that’s not exciting enough, Netflix has already renewed the show for a second season , even before its premiere — a clear sign that this spy thriller is expected to deliver some major intrigue and action.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, make the most out of spooky season by watching these Halloween movies on Netflix . You can also check out Hulu’s new Halloween movie , which is a mind-bending ride to say the least.

“Black Doves” will be available on Netflix on December 5.