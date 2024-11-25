Netflix is getting a new WWII drama — and you can watch the first trailer now

I can never resist a war drama. Even more so when it’s based on an incredible true story, and that’s exactly what “The Six Triple Eight” promises to deliver when it marches onto Netflix soon. We got our first look at this movie around a month ago, but now we finally have a proper trailer, and it’s every bit as powerful as you’d expect.

Even nearly a century after World War II, stories of quiet heroism continue to emerge, shining a light on the extraordinary efforts of everyday individuals. Netflix’s upcoming war drama dives into one such story: the remarkable journey of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female Women’s Army Corps unit to serve in the war.

If you’re drawn to stories of unsung heroes or crave historical dramas that explore new perspectives, “The Six Triple Eight” could be one to watch on the streaming service next month. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming Netflix release.

What is ‘The Six Triple Eight’ about?

“The Six Triple Eight” tells the extraordinary true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas during World War II. These 855 trailblazing women played a vital yet often overlooked role in the war effort: clearing a staggering three-year backlog of 17 million undelivered letters and packages meant for American soldiers far from home.

Deployed to Europe in February 1945, the battalion faced immense challenges, including discrimination, substandard living conditions and the weight of their mission’s emotional stakes. Letters from home were a lifeline for soldiers, and many families hadn’t heard from their loved ones in months.

Despite being housed in poorly maintained, segregated facilities with minimal lighting and no heat, the women persevered, creating their own sense of community. They established a mess hall, a hair salon and even a refreshment bar to uplift their spirits. Against all odds, the 6888th completed their mission in just 90 days — half the time they were given. Their incredible determination and resilience brought much-needed hope and connection to soldiers on the front lines.

Here’s when you can stream ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Good news — you don’t have long to wait to watch this new war drama. “The Six Triple Eight” will be in select theaters from December 6 before arriving on Netflix on December 20, 2024.

“The Six Triple Eight” isn’t just another war drama though. It’s a deeply moving celebration of resilience and unity. This movie offers a fresh perspective on World War II, highlighting the courage and determination of 855 women who overcame prejudice and adversity to accomplish the impossible. Whether you’re a fan of historical dramas, stories of empowerment or simply enjoy inspirational true stories, “The Six Triple Eight” looks like a must-watch.

Stream "The Six Triple Eight" on Netflix starting December 20.