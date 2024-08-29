Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Looking for something new to stream on Netflix? The streamer is always gaining new shows and movies; it's one of the big reasons we still rate it as one of the best streaming services out there. A huge content library can be a big boon, but it can also make deciding what to watch quite a challenge.

Naturally, you might be tempted to look at the Netflix Top 10 Shows list for fresh show recommendations. Here at Tom's Guide, we frequently look through this list and pull out the three best things that you shouldn't skip.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 29, our three picks are one of the 13 AMC series that recently landed on Netflix, a true-crime series you can binge in one sitting, and a western docuseries about Wyatt Earp.

If you don't like the sound of any of these recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything that's new to Netflix in September 2024. Otherwise, here's some more info about those three great TV shows that you can stream right now on Netflix.

'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

American Murder: Laci Peterson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has become one of the biggest streaming platforms for true crime stories and the truly shocking "American Murder: Laci Peterson" has become its latest hit.

The three-part series dropped on August 14 and has continued to hold onto a spot in the Netflix Top 10 Shows List ever since (and has frequently been the streamer's No. 1 show). Our UK Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon recently crowned it "the best true crime show of the year."

If you're unfamiliar with the case, the series reinvestigates the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson who was eight months pregnant at the time), who went missing from her Californian home on Christmas Eve. Her body was eventually located in the San Francisco Bay area, and her husband, Scott Peterson, was identified as the prime suspect, though he maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Director Skye Borgman's miniseries looks back at the case and includes interviews with plenty of people connected to it, including law enforcement figures, Laci's mother, and Amber Frey, the woman Scott was secretly seeing and who later testified against him.

Watch it on Netflix

'Dark Winds'

Dark Winds Official Trailer | Sundays on AMC & Stream Now on AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

AMC still has a strong hold on the Netflix Top 10, with "Dark Winds" being one of three separate shows in the list. If you haven't seen it yet, "Dark Winds" is a 1970s-set crime thriller that takes us to the American Southwest. It introduces us to Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and follows as the pair investigate a string of crimes across the Navajo reservation.

The show comes highly recommended; fellow Tom's Guide writer Alix Blackburn praised it as "a must-watch for any thriller fan," pointing to the show's gripping storytelling and unpredictable twists in particular. Both seasons also hold perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means we're not the only ones telling you to watch it, either.

Watch it on Netflix

'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Western fans and history buffs must be loving Netflix's latest docudrama, seeing as "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" has continued to stay within the Netflix Top 10 since its release.

This gritty nonfiction series — narrated by none other than "Westworld's" Man in Black, Ed Harris — recounts the legendary feud between no-nonsense lawman, Wyatt Earp and criminal cowboy boss, Ike Clanton, recreating it through vivid reenactments while unraveling the history behind all that action with interview segments and archival footage.

Watch now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Worst Ex Ever" "Adam Sandler: Love You" "The Accident" "American Murder: Laci Peterson" "Dark Winds" "Emily in Paris" "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" "A Discovery of Witches" "Mayfair Witches" "That '90s Show"