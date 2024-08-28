5 best heist movies on Netflix right now

When it comes to watching the best heist movies on Netflix, it's no surprise that the streaming service has quite a few to choose from. The heist genre has produced plenty of hits, in no small part because heist movies are just so darn fun to watch.

With Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky" climbing up the Netflix top 10 this week (more on that movie below), it felt like the perfect time to put together a list of the best heist movies Netflix has to offer. To do that, we've assembled a team that includes a racetrack heist, a former getaway driver trying to save his girlfriend, a few Vietnam veterans hunting for gold, a group of ex-Delta force soldiers gearing up to rob a drug kingpin and one of the most watched Netflix movies of all time. If any group is capable of stealing your time and attention, it's this one.

Here are the five best heist movies on Netflix you need to be watching right now.

'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) is a construction worker for a company working on the tunnels underneath Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, once his manager discovers that Jimmy has leg injuries from high school football, Jimmy is laid off for insurance reasons.

To get revenge — and to make up for his lost income — Jimmy recruits his brother Clyde (Adam Driver) to rob the Speedway via the pneumatic tube system that moves money through the underground tunnels. To do this, they'll need to recruit a team that includes their younger sister Mellie (Riley Keough), safecracker Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) and Joe's brothers Sam (Brian Gleeson) and Fish (Jack Quaid). There are just two problems: they have to steal the money during the racetrack's busiest weekend ... and they have to first break Joe out of prison.

'Baby Driver' (2017)

Miles (Ansel Elgort), known to his criminal associates as "Baby," is one of the best getaway drivers in the city of Atlanta. He meets Debora (Lily James), a waitress at a local diner, and suddenly when a robbery goes wrong, he leaves a life of crime behind to deliver pizza and focus on his life with her.

Unfortunately, escaping the criminal world is never that easy, which Baby finds out when the crime lord he worked for, "Doc" (Kevin Spacey), threatens Baby while on a date with Debora. Now, Baby has to help Doc pull off a post office heist with an unstable team featuring the Bonnie and Clyde duo of "Darling" (Eiza González) and "Buddy" (Jon Hamm) along with Doc's homicidal henchman "Bats" (Jamie Foxx). "Baby Driver" may be on the serious side of the heist movie spectrum, but rest assured it never takes its foot off the gas.

'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

During the Vietnam War, U.S. 1st Infantry Division soldiers Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), and their squad leader Norman (Chadwick Boseman) steal a case of gold bars from a CIA plane crash. They manage to bury the gold, but can't retrieve it before a Viet Cong counter-attack kills Norman and an airstrike puts the gold out of reach.

Decades later, these same soldiers return to Vietnam and partner up with the French businessman Desroche to finally retrieve the lost gold. Part heist movie and part Vietnam war drama, "Da 5 Bloods" excels thanks to its stacked cast and the direction of Spike Lee. It's definitely one of the five best heist movies on Netflix right now, without a shadow of a doubt.

'Triple Frontier' (2019)

Speaking of stacked casts, it's tough to beat the cast of "Triple Frontier." Admittedly, heist movies do tend to put together talented ensemble casts because a heist itself requires a talented ensemble cast, but it's tough to beat this crew of ex-Delta Force operators starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.

In "Triple Frontier," Santiago "Pope" Garcia (Isaac) is working with local police in Colombia to combat drug cartels. He assembles this team of special forces soldiers after an informant (Adria Arjona) tips him off that there's $75 million held by Colombian drug lord Gabriel Martin Lorea ready for the taking. Convincing his brothers-in-arms to steal the money and get into Colombia is the (relatively) easy part for Pope. It's getting out of Colombia alive that's hard.

'Red Notice' (2021)

Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) is the second most wanted art thief in the world. That is until he's caught stealing one of Cleopatra's lost jeweled eggs from Rome by FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) and Interpol. But before he can get Booth behind bars, Booth's rival "The Bishop" (Gal Gadot) steals the egg and frames Hartley, sending both Booth and Hartley to a Russian prison. Now, this unlikely duo has to escape prison, steal the egg back from the Bishop and clear their names.

"Red Notice" certainly doesn't lack star power or style. It also doesn't lack twists and turns. While critics largely panned the movie, audiences overwhelmingly loved it, giving it a 92% "Popcornmeter" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're looking for a heist movie that's more easily described as fun than great, this is the one to watch.

