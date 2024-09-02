New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Sept 2-8)

There are some big new TV shows and movies on Netflix this week. There's also an unprecedented live event — more on that later.

It's a big week for Netflix originals. The original series "The Perfect Couple" arrives this week, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in a dark thriller. There's also "Rebel Ridge," a new original movie that Tom's Guide Australia's managing editor Stephen Lambrechts dubbed "'Rambo' for the modern age." Selling Sunset also makes its return this week for season 8.

But the most eyebrow-raising thing coming to Netflix this week is undoubtedly "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef." This live event pits the two greatest competitive eaters of all time together in a hot dog eating contest not sponsored by Nathan's.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. And for more picks check out my favorite detective show of the year, which dropped on Netflix just last month.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef' live event

If you've ever paid attention to competitive eating, the name Joey Chestnut probably rings a bell. Considered the world's best competitive eater, Chestnut holds 55 world records for competitive eating, including the world record for most hot dogs. He also has won the iconic Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 17 times, though he was banned this past year due to a sponsorship with Impossible Foods.

Before there was Chestnut though, there was Takeru "Tsunami" Kobayashi, who beat Chestnut in 2005 and 2006 before Chestnut became the dominant player in competitive eating. Today, these two heavyweights of housing hot dogs will see who can force the most franks down their gullet in 10 minutes. Tune in at 3 p.m. ET to see who wins.

Watch live on Netflix today at 3 p.m. ET

'Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer'

Hope Solo is among the most decorated U.S. women's soccer players in international play. As goalkeeper for the U.S. from 2000 to 2016, she won two gold medals at the Summer Olympics and a World Cup championship in 2015. She has held or still holds most of the goalkeeping records for the U.S. women's national team.

But she's also been a controversial figure. Between being demoted from the team by her teammates in 2007, multiple arrests for personal behavior and her eventual dismissal from the U.S. women's team in 2016, she has no shortage of detractors. In "Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer," Solo opens up about her rise, public scandals and her tension with former teammates.

Watch on Netflix starting September 3

'The Perfect Couple'

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, this Netflix drama series stars Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, who's about to marry Beni Winbury (Billy Howle), scion of an ultra-wealthy Nantucket family headed by the famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber).

But before Amelia and Benji can marry, a shocking death derails the wedding. Everyone's a suspect, including Greer, who disapproves of her son's impending marriage. Also starring Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury (Benji's sister), this murder mystery is a can't-miss show this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 5

'Rebel Ridge'

"Rebel Ridge" stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond. Terry is a former U.S. Marine who arrives in the small town of Sandy Springs to post bail for his recently arrested cousin. On his way to the police station though, a local police officer seizes Terry's money without cause. After reporting the theft to the local police Chief Sandy Burne (Don Johnson), it's clear that Terry must use unconventional means to get his money back and free his cousin.

The trailer looks great, and "Rebel Ridge" is easily my most anticipated Netflix movie this month. Not only does the action look great, but Pierre gives off shades of peak action star Will Smith, and Johnson feels just as evil as the corrupt police chief he played in the "Watchmen" HBO series. The "First Blood" comparisons certainly feel apt, at least at first glance.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 6

'Selling Sunset' season 8

I won't pretend that I'm the biggest reality TV fan, but even I know about "Selling Sunset." This Netflix original series follows a group of agents from the Oppenheim Group — a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Southern California — as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show has been nominated for an Emmy in the past and has resulted in two spinoffs, so it's safe to say it's been a hit.

In season 8, Netflix largely gives "Selling Sunset" fans more of what they want — glitz, glam and drama. And with The Oppenheim Group welcoming a new agent this season, while also bidding farewell to a dear friend, there's plenty of drama to go around.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 6

Everything new on Netflix: Sept 2-8

SEPTEMBER 2

"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" (Netflix live event)

Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.

"Call the Midwife" series 13

"The Hughleys" seasons 1-4

SEPTEMBER 3

"Last One Standing" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

"Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!" (GB) (Netflix comedy special)

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare's Globe in London.

"Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer" (Netflix documentary)

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

SEPTEMBER 4

"Outlast" season 2 (Netflix series)

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million-dollar payout. There's only one rule in this cutthroat game: they must be part of a team to win.

SEPTEMBER 5

"Apollo 13: Survival" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

"Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas" (MX) (Netflix documentary)

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

"The Perfect Couple" (Netflix series)

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestselling novel.

SEPTEMBER 6

"Disco, Ibiza, Locomía" (ES) (Netflix film)

In the '80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

"Rebel Ridge" (Netflix film)

A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

"Selling Sunset" season 8 (Netflix series)

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It's business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

SEPTEMBER 7

"Edge of Tomorrow"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/3/24

"Beverly Hills Cop"

"Beverly Hills Cop II"

Leaving 9/5/24

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" seasons 1-4

"iZombie" seasons 1-5

"Jane The Virgin" seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/8/24

"Cuties"