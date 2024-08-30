Netflix just added my favorite fantasy comedy of the year — stream the entire first season now

Not to be outdone with the launch of "The Rings of Power" season 2 on Prime Video, rival streamer Netflix also unleashed its own fantasy series, "Kaos", on August 29. But instead of inviting us back to Middle-earth amid Sauron's reign, "Kaos" envelops us in a very different mythology: that of Ancient Greece.

Created by Charlie Covell ("The End of the F***ing World), this sprawling series finds us in a modern world, but one where the Greek gods, key figures, and monsters are alive and well. Covell's saga draws key figures and locations from this rich mythology and pits them against one another in what is essentially a rich family comedy-drama.

They might be very different projects — this is no classic high fantasy epic drama — but having raced through several episodes already, I think "Kaos" has the potential to be one of the very best fantasy TV shows on Netflix, and believe it's just as worthy of attention as Amazon's Tolkien adaptation. Frankly, if "Jeff Goldblum plays a neurotic, paranoid Zeus" isn't enough to convince you to at least give "Kaos" a try, I don't know what is.

What is 'Kaos' about?

KAOS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Kaos" is, primarily, a story about Zeus' downfall. The King of the Gods lives a luxurious life, and has long enjoyed his position at the head of the pantheon. But after he discovers a new wrinkle on his forehead, he grows increasingly paranoid that his downfall is finally coming.

Meanwhile, his brother, Hades (David Thewlis), is losing his grip on the Underworld, and Zeus' wife Queen Hera (Janet McTeer) is forced to act to preserve her own power as Zeus spirals. Elsewhere, Zeus' wayward son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) is searching for true purpose, and Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) has grown bored of watching over the mortals on Earth... he's more interested in partying.

The problem is, that some mere mortals have started to realize their gods' waning interest. Our story follows several such figures — "Riddy" (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad) — who are from very different walks of life, but they've all got a part to play in the cosmic battle against the gods at the top of this mythological food chain.

Why you should stream 'Kaos'

(Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Honestly, I think my favorite thing about "Kaos" is the sense of style it has. I've seriously appreciated the clash between classical ideas and contemporary costumes and stylings, for example, or the decision to shoot the Underworld in black and white. It gives the show its own distinct identity and helps it stand out in a popular genre.

If you want a more tangible reason to give it a watch, then it's the cast. The "Kaos" ensemble is putting in great turns all around, but if I had to single out who impressed me the most, I think it's Goldblum himself. For my money, this is one of his more nuanced turns in a long time. Sure, being this lugubrious King of the Gods means he can rely on his typical zany persona, but there are some real moments of menace and panic laced throughout that that show his range and make him an extremely watchable lead.

And, if you're just in it for a good story, then you're in luck. "Kaos" is packed with twists and turns and many, many compelling substories that you're bound to find at least one or more to keep you watching. It's a funny, intelligent story, one packed with action and emotional beats, and absolutely zips along.

If anything, I understand the "overstuffed" criticism I've seen more than anything else, because of this dense plotting. "Kaos" is juggling a lot of stories, and that does mean it trades in depth for breadth, but I find myself wanting to applaud Covell's ambition in tackling as much material, and I wouldn't say any character has felt short-changed just yet.

What are the critics saying about 'Kaos'?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Critically, the show's done... fine? At the time of writing, it has a 78% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which just feels too low.

The site's critical consensus reads: "A riff on Greek myth that is equal parts clever and overstuffed, "Kaos" falls just short of godly but still lands as a bolt of good fun", and most reviews reflect that only-okay rating.

Writing for IGN, Hanna Flint rated the series 6/10, writing: "Kaos offers some fun flourishes of originality, drama and intrigue through admirable rewrites of ancient Greek myths and legends. And it’s all buttressed by skilled performances from the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, and David Thewlis as dysfunctional, immortal rulers feuding over prophecies and power. But it's also a bloated series unable to adequately service its expansive cast of characters."

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg said the show 'goes from promising to frustrating to disappointing — albeit with tantalizing hints throughout of what could have been', adding that "Kaos" is 'packed with big ideas that creator Charlie Covell struggles to explore in any depth". Ouch.

Thankfully, there's at least someone out there that agrees with me. The Guardian's Lucy Mangan crowned "Kaos" a 'masterpiece' in a glowing, 5-star review, writing: "Hilarious, profound and moving: this fantasy series is an utter triumph. Its tale of Zeus and co. living in the modern day is intelligent, twisty and action-packed".

If I've still not convinced you to try "Kaos" out, but you're looking for more streaming recommendations, check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix you should be streaming right now.