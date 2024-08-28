Netflix’s new No. 1 show has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — and it’s shocking viewers

I don’t regularly watch true crime documentaries, but when a new mini-series based on a shocking real-life story arrives on one of the best streaming services and shoots straight to the top of the most-watched charts with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, I take note.

That’s the case with “American Murder: Laci Peterson” which arrived on Netflix earlier this month (August 14) and has claimed the No. 1 spot in the service’s top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows. That’s quite an achievement with the three-part series currently ranking ahead of popular picks such as “Dark Winds”, “Emily in Paris” and “A Discovery of Witches”.

If you’re looking for a new Netflix series that will have you hooked from the first moment to the very last, “American Murder: Laci Peterson”, could be exactly what you’re after. Here are all the details about this twisting true crime doc, including its phenomenal critical reception…

What is ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ about?

American Murder: Laci Peterson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on one of the most infamous murder cases in American history, this true crime documentary chronicles a disappearance that became a grisly murder case.

On Christmas Eve in 2002, Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant at the time, went missing from her home in California. A large-scale search effort was deployed, and eventually, her body was found in the San Francisco Bay area. The prime suspect was her husband Scott Peterson, but he maintained his innocence throughout the trial for two counts of murder.

This Netflix doc from director Skye Borgman has exclusive access to the case, including interviews with detectives, lawyers and jurors involved in Peterson’s trial. Amber Frey, the woman who Peterson was living a secret double life with at the time of Laci's disappearance, is also involved, alongside Laci’s mother Sharon Rocha, who is interviewed about her daughter's death for the very first time.

‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ will shock you

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you already know the story of Laci Peterson, then you’ll know just how distributing this murder investigation gets. However, if the real-life story isn’t so familiar to you, then you’re in for a true crime doc that will genuiely shock you. Even viewers well versed in the facts of the matter will want to watch, as the new insight is fascinating.

However, this isn’t a true crime doc that will bring genre skeptics around, it follows the well-established blueprint laid down by previous Netflix true crime projects, but it’s slickly edited, and gives an in-depth overview of the Laci Peterson case. It serves as an engrossing mini-series, but also a harrowing examination of human depravity.

The Netflix show has enjoyed some very strong reviews. It currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . While this score comes from just six reviews, which is a pretty small sample size, it’s still an impressive achievement. Its audience reception is also fairly strong currently at 80% on the popular vegetable-themed review aggregate website.

G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle praised the series for taking the time to “get to know Laci”, and gave director Skye Borgman credit for recognizing she was the victim at the heart of this tragic story. Meanwhile, Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury commended the Netflix docuseries for offering “a cohesive overview of the case and investigation”.

Stream ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ on Netflix now

True crime fans have probably already binge-watched “American Murder: Laci Peterson”, but if you’re a genre-aficionado who hasn’t yet got around to watching this three-part documentary, then you definitely should make the time. It has all the ingredients for a true crime success story but also manages to remain respectful of the victim and their family.

Netflix has become one of the best streaming platforms for captivating true crime, and “American Murder: Laci Peterson” is the latest series to add to its growing library of must-watch shows/movies that chronicle some of the most shocking crimes in history.

Netflix has become one of the best streaming platforms for captivating true crime, and "American Murder: Laci Peterson" is the latest series to add to its growing library of must-watch shows/movies that chronicle some of the most shocking crimes in history.