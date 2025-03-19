Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look

Netflix has just given us our first look at a star-studded new dark comedy coming to the streaming service in the near future. Introducing: "Sirens."

Created by Molly Smith Metzler ("Maid") and based on her play "Elemeno Pea," "Sirens" is an upcoming limited series that needs to be on your radar.

The series is billed by the streamer as "an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class", and apparently will bring mystery, Greek mythology, and murky secrets to our screens.

It also boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, "House of the Dragon" alum Milly Alcock, and "The White Lotus" season 2 star, Meghann Fahy (among others).

While teasing the series, Netflix recently shared a selection of first-look images from the upcoming series on X, which you can find below:

Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock star in SIRENS. Coming May 22.Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has… pic.twitter.com/UkAoITrmjoMarch 18, 2025

Intrigued? Along with the above photos, the streamer has also confirmed that "Sirens" will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, May 22, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Sirens' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Per a breakdown over on Tudum, we know that "Sirens" plays out over one "explosive" Labor Day weekend.

Across five episodes, we'll follow Devon DeWitt (Fahy) to the lavish estate of enigmatic socialite, Michaela Kell (Moore).

Her younger sister, Simone (Alcock) has landed a dream gig working for Kell, but Devon suspects something seriously creepy's going on... and it sounds like Michaela is not someone to be underestimated.

This story has a lot of teeth,” Smith Metzler told Tudum. “There are real moments of drama, and it’s going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It’s a true dark comedy — and it’s got a Greek mythology vibe.”

In addition to the above stars, the series will also feature Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis, Bill Camp, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Laura Weedman, and Jenn Lyon.

Given Metzler's previous Netflix series, "Maid," spent 14 weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10, this is surely not going to be something you want to miss.

And if you need something to stream while you wait for "Sirens" to arrive, be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can stream right now for more top recommendations.