Will there be a 'Sirens' season 2? Here's what the creator says

Ever since we saw the trailer, we knew that "Sirens" would be a must-watch on Netflix. And we were right.

After debuting on May 22, the twisty dark comedy starring Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Meaghann Fahy and "House of the Dragon" alum Milly Alcock quickly shot up to No. 1 on Netflix's most-watched list, with 16.7 million views in its first four days. Given that success, fans (including us) are already wondering if "Sirens" season 2 is in the works for the show.

"Sirens" was originally intended as a limited series, but does creator Molly Smith Metzler believe that there's more story to tell for Devon, Simone, Michaela and the rest? The showrunner discussed the future of the comedy series in a recent interview with Glamour magazine.

When asked about a potential second season, Metzler said: "I just love this question because to me, it means that people love the characters, and that’s the ultimate compliment."

"These characters are real people to me. I wrote the play [that 'Sirens' is based on] 15 years ago. I’ve been thinking about them this whole time. I could write them until the day I die. I’d never say never, but could I do them justice in another season? I’d have to think about it."

"The fact that so many people are asking is really encouraging. Can we get [Netflix head] Ted Sarandos on the phone?" she jokingly added. "But, I love that you feel that way. And thank you for feeling that way. It means you let these characters into your heart. That’s what I want everyone to do."

Billed by the Netflix as an “incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class” and teased with an intriguing trailer, “Sirens” centers on Devon (Fahy), a concerned older sister who think that her younger sibling Simone (Alcock) has a creepy work relationship with her new boss, the billionaire socialite Michaela Kell (Moore), with their connection bordering on cultish. Her worries explosively come to the forefront during a weekend at Michaela's lavish beach estate.

The series — which also features Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Lauren Weedman and Josh Segarra in the ensemble — has garnered a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Ben Travers at IndieWire praising the "fine performances" of the three leading ladies but specifically singling out Moore for "finding just the right pitch for Michaela — believable and mystical, easy to stereotype yet hard to pin down."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted if "Sirens" does end up following that fab five-episode run with a second season on Netflix.