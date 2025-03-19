Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now

News
By published

‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’ will leave you breathless

Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
(Image credit: Netflix)

I’ve always been fascinated by tornadoes, and this interest started when I was a kid. My childhood dream was to become a tornado chaser. Seriously, just ask my family because this natural disaster is something I talked about a lot, especially after seeing the movie “Twister” for the first time.

So when I heard that Netflix was adding the documentary “The Twister: Caught in the Storm,” I knew I had to watch it on day one. Now that it’s streaming, and after sitting through all 89 intense minutes, I can confidently say it’s a harrowing watch.

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” pretty much sums up how unforgiving mother nature can be. It centers around the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri, which was one of the deadliest in U.S. history. The mile-wide EF-5 twister leveled thousands of homes, businesses, and even St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

Tornadoes are among the most dangerous natural disasters, and this documentary makes that painfully clear. So if that piques your interest, here’s more about “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” and why I think it’s worth watching.

What is ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’ about?

The Twister: Caught in the Storm | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Twister: Caught in the Storm | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Amid the apocalyptic predictions for May 22, 2011, this documentary follows a group of young people in Joplin, Missouri, as they face the devastating force of a rare EF-5 tornado.

With winds reaching 200 mph, the tornado caused widespread destruction, killing 161 people, injuring over 1,100, and leaving nearly a third of the city in ruins.

Each individual’s journey is shaped by the harrowing experience, and their stories unfold throughout the documentary. Though the tornado left Joplin ruined, the town's community came together, rebuilt, and emerged as a powerful symbol of hope.

Featuring real-life footage filmed by Joplin residents, this doc offers a heart-pounding look inside the storm’s fury.

‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’ shows the brutal force of mother nature

Reflection of a tornado in a car's side view mirror in Netflix's "The Twister: Caught in the Storm"

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mother nature is both beautiful and terrifying. While there’s so much beauty to experience, like sunsets, mountain hikes, and swimming alongside ocean life, there’s also the raw, destructive power that can ruin your life in seconds. Tornadoes are a perfect example.

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” captures just how fast the sky can shift from blue to black and how a tornado can strike without warning, right in the heart of a busy city. Through firsthand footage of the storm intensifying and the skies swirling, the documentary weaves in personal accounts from those who lived through the devastation, bringing their harrowing experiences to life.

Keegan as himself in Netflix's documentary "The Twister: Caught in the Storm"

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s the high school football captain, Keegan, who left graduation just in time, narrowly avoiding the tornado by being on the outskirts of Joplin. Cecil is another young teen working at a frozen yogurt shop, watching in shock as the building was torn apart around him. A trio of storm-chasing friends, including Mac, found themselves racing to escape the twister and taking shelter in a convenience store.

A group of local teens were also caught inside a truck right in the tornado’s path, surviving a terrifying airborne toss. And among them all, 13-year-old Chad happened to be in Joplin that day with his mother, hoping for a chance to shadow the local weatherman, never expecting to witness one of the deadliest tornadoes ever recorded.

Each person shares their experience and how it shaped them as they grew up, since they were just young teens when it happened. These stories hit even harder when paired with chilling audio recordings that include voices shouting to their friends as the tornado tears through the city, ripping apart homes and buildings where people were desperately seeking shelter.

Shot of destroyed buildings in Netflix's "The Twister: Caught in the Storm"

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, a documentary like this runs the risk of feeling exploitative when finding footage for streaming content. However, this one avoids that pitfall. Instead of focusing on just the devastation, it also prioritizes the personal experiences of those who lived through it, giving survivors a platform to share what they saw, heard, and felt in those moments. And when it does focus on the aftermath it shows how people came together for support.

Above all, “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” emphasizes the crucial warning signs to look out for when an EF-5 tornado is approaching. This is the highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale and is considered extremely destructive. It can flatten houses, toss cars and trucks like toys, and destroy entire neighborhoods in minutes.

The disaster itself (and a key takeaway from the documentary) led to significant improvements in emergency preparedness and tornado warning systems. It’s an important but harrowing watch, showing the terrifying power of tornadoes and the devastation they can cause.

Stream ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’ on Netflix now

Mac as himself in Netflix's "The Twister: Caught in the Storm"

(Image credit: Netflix)

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” is a must-watch documentary on Netflix, and I’m not just saying that because I’m fascinated by this natural disaster.

The doc actually takes time to focus on the chaos and devastation while showing the improvements made in emergency preparedness and tornado detection systems that followed this tragedy. With chilling first-hand footage and personal stories, we get insights into how this tornado formed so suddenly.

It’s a compelling look at how an entire community came together to rebuild and thrive despite the overwhelming odds. “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” is an emotional and eye-opening experience you won’t want to miss now that it’s streaming on Netflix.

If you’re not convinced, see our guide on the most harrowing documentary thrillers. You can also check out what’s new on Netflix in March 2025.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Twisters movie (2024)
Prime Video's newest No. 1 movie is an action-packed thriller starring Glen Powell — stream 'Twisters' now
Josh Brolin as Beck Weathers, Jake Gyllenhaal as Scott Fischer, and Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)
Netflix just got this intense thriller movie based on a shocking true story — and it’s already crashed the top 10
Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran in Three Identical Strangers
5 most harrowing documentary thrillers I've ever seen
Production image from Surviving Black Hawk Down
Netflix’s new war doc is its best series of 2025 so far — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Jodie Whittaker as Susan and Aimee Lou Wood as Tracy in &quot;Toxic Town&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix just got a new must-binge drama — and it’s based on a shocking true story
Toni Collette as Annie Graham in Hereditary
Netflix just added 'Hereditary,' one of the most unsettling horror movies I've ever seen
Latest in Netflix
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Netflix sets 'Happy Gilmore 2' release date with a brand new trailer — and it's looking good
Rona (Saoirse Ronan) leans against a window in &quot;The Outrun&quot;
Netflix just got one of my favorite movies of 2024 — Saoirse Ronan's never been better
Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s psychological thriller movie looks seriously intense — watch the gripping new trailer now
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
'Adolescence' is a gripping new Netflix show that's already hit No. 1 — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in News
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
More about netflix
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;

Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix sets 'Happy Gilmore 2' release date with a brand new trailer — and it's looking good
Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands crosses the finish line on his bike ahead of the Milan-San Remo 2024 race.

Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature
Kimberley Sustad, Eric McCormack in Travelers
5 shows about time travel on Netflix to stream right now