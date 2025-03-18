Netflix sets 'Happy Gilmore 2' release date with a brand new trailer — and it's looking good

Happy's back in action this summer.

Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's newest legacy sequel is "Happy Gilmore 2"... and the streaming service just dropped a full-length teaser trailer for the Adam Sandler comedy.

The streamer already gave us a quick glimpse at the golfer's return over the holiday season, but this new trailer gives us our biggest look yet at the antics we'll be seeing on our screens this summer.

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Beginning with a shot of Gilmore judging his own bust alongside a slew of golfing greats, the new trailer (embedded below) shows how Happy feels about coming out of retirement.

While he admits to feeling a little intimidated by the latest generations of pros it looks like he's not off his game for long, judging by the shots he's making.

There's also a suitably villainous shot of Shooter McGavin screaming into the rain, and a sweet moment between Hap and Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) where she tells him to go out there and let the people see the man she fell in love with all those years ago.

And if you doubted that Happy's skills had disappeared over the years, fret not: we get to see him quite literally tearing up a simulator in front of an adoring crowd.

It's got the feel of a classic Sandler comedy, features some old faces and, judging by this new trailer, looks like it could well be a worthy follow-up to the 1996 original.

Looking forward to seeing Gilmore make his return to the green? You won't have to wait too much longer.

The new "Happy Gilmore 2" trailer concludes with confirmation that the movie will be available to stream on Netflix from July 25, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Promotional still from Happy Gilmore 2 showing Adam Sandler swinging a club on a golf course in front of a crowd.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Bowen, Sandler, and Christopher McDonald's characters are all back in action for "Happy Gilmore 2" (as is Ben Stiller!), the movie's enlisted a number of fresh faces for the next round.

Expect to see Bad Bunny, Adam's daughters Sadie and Sunny Dandler, and Blake Clark in the sequel, along with Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

You can expect cameos from a range of professional golfers including Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus, Rickie Fowler, and Corey Pavin (among others). A full confirmed "Happy Gilmore 2" cast list can be found on Tudum.

The one thing we don't know is simply what prompted Happy's golfing resurgence. And with that July 25 release date in place, we can look forward to finding out what Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler (who co-wrote the original movie together) have in store for us this time around.

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Happy Gilmore 2" to drop? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix movies you can stream right now for tons more top recommendations.

Martin Shore
