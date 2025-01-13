Netflix just got one of my favorite ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs — and it’s the perfect binge-watch

“The Walking Dead” is my favorite show of all time, and even though it stumbles near the end, it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Naturally, I’ve followed every spinoff from this post-apocalyptic universe, and I can confidently say that “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” stands above the rest. The good news? It just dropped on Netflix today (January 13) for those in the U.S.

Back in July, AMC made a deal with the big red streaming service to bring over 13 shows to its catalog, which included other “Walking Dead” spinoffs like “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Daryl Dixon.” This agreement is part of a larger plan for AMC, and now we’re getting even more (although “Dead City” hasn’t been added to Netflix yet).

Sure, I’m a little biased when it comes to the “Walking Dead” spinoffs. But if someone came to me and asked for one spinoff recommendation, I would say “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.” Not only does it bring back one of the most resilient TV characters, Rick Grimes, but it also gives fans something they haven’t seen before in “The Walking Dead” — an emotional love story.

So, if you stopped watching anything related to “The Walking Dead” after its weak final seasons or haven’t seen this spinoff yet, here’s why you need to watch “The Ones Who Live” now that it’s available on Netflix.

What is ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ about?

The Ones Who Live | Final Trailer | Premieres February 25th on AMC and AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is a six-episode miniseries that revolves around Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) efforts to find each other after years of separation. Michonne's last appearance in “The Walking Dead” saw her leaving on a quest to locate Rick, who had been presumed dead by his friends and family but was revealed to be alive and taken by a mysterious group.

This spinoff bridges the gap, exploring how the characters have evolved and what they mean to each other in this new reality. Along the way, they start to heal from their shared trauma while trying to avoid a dangerous organization threatening their future.

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is a thrilling story worth experiencing

(Image credit: AMC)

The reason I’d recommend watching “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is for the story alone. Fans already know that Rick and Michonne are incredibly solid, well-developed characters who don’t need any introductions (unlike some other spinoffs where the characters feel flat or outright annoying). What sets this miniseries apart is its focus on their reunion, which offers a powerful love story set in such a bleak world. Plus, it’s been seven years since we last saw Rick, and his disappearance has remained one of the biggest mysteries.

That’s what made “The Ones Who Live” so special to me. It stands out from the other spinoffs, which often lean heavily on the familiar trope of fighting yet another villainous group. This spinoff, however, places Rick and Michonne front and center, exploring the lengths they’ll go to just to find each other. It’s an emotional journey from start to finish.

The show doesn’t waste time rehashing what happened to Rick after he was taken by a mysterious organization known as the CRM. We see that after countless failed escape attempts, he’s been forced to accept his new reality. As a consignee, Rick spends six years working on the outskirts of Philadelphia and later takes on a role helping build a CRM forward operating base. From there we learn more about his traumatic past, with a whole episode dedicated to Michonne finding clues to his whereabouts and meeting new people along the way.

(Image credit: Alamy / AMC)

I’m glad that “The Ones Who Live” doesn’t waste time dragging out Rick and Michonne’s reunion. Instead, the focus shifts to how they move forward together, facing new threats and Rick’s struggles with panic attacks. We see more of how the years apart have damaged them as individuals, which is an emotional watch but one that makes these characters even better.

If you’re worried about losing the action and gore, don’t be. This is still a “Walking Dead” spinoff, after all, and it delivers on those fronts. Thankfully, the show avoids the franchise’s occasional missteps with funky visual effects, offering instead a polished and thrilling experience. Between intense gunfights and classic zombie mayhem, there’s plenty to fill the quieter moments in Rick and Michonne’s powerful love story.

Stream ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Alamy / AMC)

Now that “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” has officially landed on Netflix, you won’t want to miss it. As one of the highest-rated spinoffs in the franchise, it brings Rick and Michonne back to the forefront with a deeply emotional story that explores their reunion and shared trauma.

Packed with the intense action and chilling zombie moments that “The Walking Dead” is known for, this six-episode miniseries delivers a fresh experience worth watching. Plus, it has a solid score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that it resonated with a lot of people upon release.

Not feeling it? See what else is new on Netflix in January 2025. You can also check out the top five movies to watch on Netflix this week.

Stream “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” on Netflix now.