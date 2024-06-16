5 best shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ to stream right now

As one of the most iconic and enduring series in television history, “The Walking Dead” has proven to be one of the best apocalyptic dramas. It has intense storytelling, complex characters and relentless zombie action. I mean, what more could you ask for?

Whether you're a long-time fan mourning the end of such an incredible show (I definitely am) or a newcomer eager to explore other post-apocalyptic worlds, there’s no shortage of gripping dramas that match the excitement of “The Walking Dead." I've found five of the best shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat, offering thrilling adventures and survival stories that are just as compelling.

Here’s what you can stream on some of the best streaming services — including Netflix , Prime Video and Max — that feels exactly like “The Walking Dead”.

‘The Last of Us’

"The Last of Us", based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name (and my favorite game ever), is a post-apocalyptic drama series. It follows the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl who may hold the key to humanity's survival. Set in a world devastated by a fungal infection that turns people into zombie-like creatures, the series explores their journey across a ravaged United States.

Joel is tasked with smuggling Ellie out of a quarantine zone and across the country to a group called the Fireflies, who believe Ellie’s immunity to the infection could lead to a cure. Along the way, they face many dangers, including infected creatures, hostile humans, and the harsh realities of their world, all while forming a deep, surrogate father-daughter bond.

Watch on Max

‘Kingdom’

One of the most popular South Korean historical horror thriller series is “Kingdom”. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the plot follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) as he investigates a mysterious plague spreading across the kingdom. The story begins with the king falling ill under suspicious circumstances, leading to rumors of his death and a power struggle within the court. As the prince seeks to uncover the truth, he discovers that the king's illness is linked to a deadly epidemic that reanimates the dead. This plague rapidly spreads, turning the infected into violent, flesh-eating zombies.

Prince Lee Chang, along with his loyal allies, including a physician named Seo-bi (Bae Doona) and a warrior named Mu-yeong (Kim Sang-ho), must battle both the undead and the corrupt officials who strive for power.

Watch on Netflix

‘All of Us Are Dead’

"All of Us Are Dead" is another South Korean zombie horror series that I absolutely love. The show is set in a high school where a sudden zombie outbreak traps the students inside. As the infection spreads rapidly, the students must stay alive while dealing with the chaos around them. The narrative follows a group of students, each with their own personalities and backgrounds, as they navigate the school's hallways, classrooms, and various facilities to escape the undead.

They face betrayal and the constant threat of being bitten and turned into zombies themselves. Of course, the students must not only fight the zombies but also make difficult decisions about who to trust and how to survive together.

Watch on Netflix

‘Fallout’

The "Fallout" TV series is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, and it's unlike anything you'll experience. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where civilization has been devastated by nuclear war. Ella Purnell plays a young woman named Lucy who emerges from a shelter to explore the world, Walton Goggins portrays a ghoul who has suffered from the physical effects of radiation, and Aaron Moten plays a member of the Brotherhood of Steel named Maximus.

Obviously “Fallout” doesn’t contain zombies, but it still shows the aftermath of a nuclear war and how humans are more dangerous than anything else (much like "The Walking Dead").

Watch on Prime Video

‘Station Eleven’

"Station Eleven" tells the story of a flu pandemic that wipes out most of the world's population, focusing on a group of survivors who navigate a post-apocalyptic world. There isn't any zombies or mutated creatures since it focuses on how humans would react to this situation, which is a very interesting take on the genre.

The narrative intertwines timelines before, during, and after the pandemic, including how society completely crumbles when the survivors are left to fend for themselves. It aims to explore the lives of various characters and how they cope with loss, isolation, and the quest for meaning in a drastically changed world. Considering it's a miniseries and only has ten episodes, you can easily binge-watch the entire show in one weekend.

Watch on Max