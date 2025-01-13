New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 13-19)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by the return of a pair of movie stars.

"Back in Action" is the biggest movie on the streaming service this week. This action comedy movie about a pair of married spies thrown back into the world of espionage marks the return of Jamie Foxx following his stroke in 2023 that occurred while filming this movie. It also marks the return to acting for Cameron Diaz, who has essentially been retired since 2014.

Meanwhile, the biggest show this week is "XO, Kitty." Spun-off from the Netflix original movie "To All the Boys" franchise, the teen dramedy stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, the younger sister of the film's protagonist. It follows her high school romantic journey and is back for its second season this Thursday.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in January or my picks for my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Back in Action'

As I already mentioned, "Back in Action" stars Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx as former spies. These CIA agents, Emily and Matt, gave up their exciting life in espionage life for a quiet retirement. They started a family and thought they were done with spycraft for good, but then one day, their cover is blown and they find themselves suddenly dragged back into the spy game.

While this action comedy movie will make waves due to its star power at the top of the call sheet, it's actually the supporting cast that has me intrigued. Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott are all starring in undisclosed roles and I'm curious to see what these talented actors will do in what's set up to be a movie strongly centered on Diaz and Foxx.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 17

'XO, Kitty' season 2

I won't even pretend that I'm particularly familiar with "XO, Kitty" or the "To All The Boys" movie franchise that this show spun out of. But when the season 2 trailer dropped back in December, people were definitely excited for the return of this Netflix romantic comedy.

For those who are unfamiliar, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is the younger sister of Laura Jean (Lana Condor), who was the main character of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." But this time, it's Kitty who's the star and the show follows her romantic journey at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). This season, Kitty is back for a new semester, with new challenges, including a letter from her mother's past that will send her "on a wild journey."

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 16

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Based on the popular manga series of the same name, "Sakamoto Days" revolves around Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]). Sakamoto was once the greatest hitman in the world, but when he met Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]), he gave it all up and promised never to kill again.

Now, he has a family with Aoi, a six-year-old daughter Hana (Hina Kino) and owns a convenience store. He also rocks what is commonly known as "dad bod" rather than his previously peak physique. He tries to maintain this peaceful life, but the world of hitmen refuses to leave him alone. Along with Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki [Japanese]; Dallas Liu [English]), another former hitman who works for Sakamoto and can read minds, he must protect his family from his old life, and can even briefly return to peak fitness in times of extreme duress. The first episodes dropped on January 11, and new episodes arrive this Saturday. Check out this new Netflix anime in either its original Japanese or what appears to be a surprisingly good English dub.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Jan. 18

'Love Is Blind: Germany' (season finale)

"Love Is Blind" is undoubtedly a hit for Netflix. The reality dating show features a group of singles who are willing to participate in a series of literally blind dates. Seriously, they can only see each other for the first time after they've agreed to be engaged to marry.

Now, the groundbreaking dating show is headed to Germany, hosted by German TV hosts Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and her husband Christian Wackert. They'll be joined by 15 singles from all over the country, predominately in their late 20s/early 30s, who are seeking love and are willing to go to unconventional means to find a life-long connection. The first eight episodes are already available to watch, so catch up now before the season finale this Saturday on Netflix.

Watch the season finale on Netflix starting Jan. 17

'Hereditary'

Not everything that's a must-watch on Netflix this week is a Netflix original. A24's "Hereditary" arrives on the streaming service this week and it is a must-watch for any horror fan. Considered one of the scariest horror movies ever made, this was A24's biggest box-office hit until the Best Picture-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

This psychological horror movie stars Toni Collete as miniature artist Annie Graham, who lives with her psychiatrist husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and their two children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). They're grieving the loss of Annie's secretive mother Ellen, but not long after the funeral, things take a turn from sad to horrifying, as a series of sinister events begin to befall the Graham family and Ellen's past comes back to haunt them. If you're a horror fan and haven't yet watched "Hereditary" yet, you need to once it's available on Netflix starting this Wednesday.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 15

Everything new on Netflix: Jan 13-19

JANUARY 13

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" season 1

JANUARY 14

"Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Ari Shaffir tackles controversial topics like terrorism, gun violence, racism, and more in his stand-up special.

"Single’s Inferno" season 4 (KR) (Netflix series)

A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

JANUARY 15

"Public Disorder" (IT) (Netflix series)

An incident sparks internal conflict as members of a riot squad juggle personal worries with the daily tension of police work on the streets.

"Hereditary"

"Krapopolis" season 1

JANUARY 17

"Back in Action" (Netflix film)

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series) new episodes

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

"Young, Famous & African" season 3 (ZA) (Netflix series)

Africa's elite are back to the glitz, gossip, and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy — and drama rules the day.

JANUARY 18

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/14/25

"The Magicians" seasons 1-5

"Monk" seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

"Cats"

"New Amsterdam" seasons 1-5

"Selma"