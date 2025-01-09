Netflix just got a new crime thriller show that’s already climbing the top 10

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix this week, the streamer’s new Swedish crime thriller show “The Breakthrough” looks like a potential pick. Directed by Lisa Siwe, this show was released on the streaming service globally on January 7 and has already managed to crack the top 10 in the U.S. As of today (Jan. 9,) it’s currently sitting in the No.6 spot, above hit shows like “Virgin River” and “Younger.”

I’m impressed that “The Breakthrough” has broken into the top 10, especially considering the lack of an official trailer online and what seemed like minimal marketing. However, its success makes sense with it being a four-episode true crime series, and it’s perfect for a quick binge. The story centers on a detective and a genealogist working together to solve an unsolved double homicide.

So, if you’re a fan of crime thrillers and need something to watch, “The Breakthrough” could be your next choice now that it’s streaming. Here’s everything to know about this series and whether it’s worth your time.

What is ‘The Breakthrough’ about?

In 2004, a double murder shocked the town of Linköping, Sweden. It took 16 years before the case was finally cracked, thanks to the work of a genealogist. For the first time in Europe, genealogical research provided the key to solving a murder.

“The Breakthrough” is a fictional tale inspired by this event. It follows a detective, John (Peter Eggers), and his unusual partnership with a genealogist, Per (Mattias Nordkvist). Together, they're thrown into the relentless pursuit of a killer. The show also delves into the impact of an unsolved crime on a community, exploring the emotional toll on those left to grapple with unanswered questions about both the perpetrator and their motives.

Should you stream ‘The Breakthrough’ on Netflix?

If you love a short and snappy crime thriller, “The Breakthrough” might be worth adding to your watchlist. It hasn’t received a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but there are some reviews online that offer a little insight.

Based on the very few critic reviews currently available on Rotten Tomatoes, only two of them are positive. Decider’s Joel Keller said: “Despite the fact that the show’s running time might over-compress the show’s narrative, The Breakthrough is still an interesting look at a murder that became the second biggest investigation in Sweden’s history.”

Meanwhile, Jonathon Wilson from Ready Steady Cut stated this show “isn’t rip-roaring television, but it is something deeply worthwhile if you allow it to tell its story in its own way.”

Other critics weren’t so impressed, and that mainly comes down to it being a forgettable show. Archi Sengupta from LeisureByte said: “The Breakthrough, on Netflix, could've been something memorable but ends up being sluggish and without anything interesting.”

It seems that viewers have enjoyed “The Breakthrough” even more, as reflected in the audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Much of the praise highlights its fast-paced storyline, with some calling it “one of the best true crime things in years.” Fans were also impressed with the acting and plot, with one reviewer noting, “this is what I want from my crime drama: light on interpersonal relationships, heavy on the procedure, no blazing guns, no car chases or gotchya moments.”

Based on the mixed reviews so far, it’s difficult to say whether “The Breakthrough” is a must-watch on Netflix. But if you’re not in the mood for longer shows and prefer an easily bingeable crime thriller, “The Breakthrough” seems like an obvious choice now that it’s streaming.

Stream “The Breakthrough” on Netflix now.