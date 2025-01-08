Netflix needs to steal this one upgrade from rival streaming services — it could stop you missing your favorite movies and shows

Netflix is the streaming service I rely on the most. As someone who writes about movies and TV shows daily, I’m constantly browsing Netflix for something to watch. However, there have been plenty of times when I’ve searched for a specific title, only to find out it’s no longer available. This feels exactly like waiting in line to order your favorite slice of cake, only to watch the person in front of you grab the last piece.

That’s why Netflix should consider adding a dedicated “leaving soon” section to the homepage, a feature other streaming services like Max and Hulu offer and one that Netflix would be wise to adopt. While Netflix does mark content that’s about to expire with a “leaving soon” badge and includes a “last day to watch” message on the details page, these indicators are easy to miss.

Netflix also publishes a monthly article on its Tudum site listing everything leaving the platform, but not everyone is aware of this resource. For many users, it’s probably more convenient to find expiring titles directly within the Netflix app. It wouldn’t be a big change, but it would certainly be a big help.

So, here’s why adding a “leaving soon” section to Netflix’s homepage would be hugely beneficial and how it could make your viewing experience even better.

You could avoid the frustration of missing out

One of the biggest advantages of adding a “leaving soon” section would be the convenience it brings. Right now, it can feel like a bit of a hunt trying to find out what’s about to leave Netflix, especially if you’re juggling multiple shows and movies on your watchlist already.

Having a dedicated spot right on the homepage means you wouldn’t have to rely on subtle in-app indicators or dig through articles online. It’s just there, easy to spot, and always up to date when the content refreshes each month.

The ideal place for a “leaving soon” section would be probably on the homepage, integrated among the rows of content, or positioned at the top of the screen alongside categories like “Home,” “Series,” “Films,” and “New & Popular.” This means you can open the Netflix app and instantly know which of your favorite titles are on their way out.

It’s a simple way to avoid that frustrating moment when you go to watch something, only to find it’s no longer available (I’ve definitely been in that situation a few times). Everything is there so there's no chance you'll be left feeling disappointed.

Netflix has the chance to be more transparent with their content

I appreciate streaming services more when they're completely transparent about what they offer, and that includes what titles are expiring. Some services don't provide lists of what's leaving each month at all, and that can sometimes harm the relationship between the platform and the viewer.

Adding a “leaving soon” section to Netflix would go a long way in building trust with its subscribers. By letting viewers know which titles are about to leave the platform, Netflix sends a clear message: it values your time and wants to help you make the most of your subscription. It’s a small change, but one that could make a big difference in how users interact with the platform.

It’s also about more than just convenience. When a platform takes the time to be transparent and user-friendly, it shows that it values the overall user experience. And when you feel valued, you’re more likely to stick around.

This feature would help you discover new movies and shows

Most of all, a “leaving soon” section wouldn’t just help you catch those big-name titles before they disappear, but it could also bring some hidden gems to your attention.

We’ve all been there: scrolling through Netflix’s endless catalog, feeling overwhelmed, and eventually defaulting to something familiar. But with a “leaving soon” section, Netflix could highlight movies and shows that are about to leave, giving lesser-known titles a well-deserved final moment in the spotlight.

There’s also a chance you could stumble across a critically acclaimed indie movie or an old favorite you haven’t thought about in years, just because it’s listed under “leaving soon.” Sometimes, the urgency of a deadline is all it takes to convince you to press play.

I truly believe this feature would make it much easier to plan my viewing. It would help me catch those last-minute binge-worthy shows before they’re gone, without the stress of scrambling to find out what’s leaving or having to find titles that have the red badge on them. At its core, it’s about giving subscribers more control over their streaming experience, helping us decide what to watch and when.