Netflix just got one of the most heartwarming movies I’ve ever seen — and viewers rate it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

The recent release of “Babygirl” has got me thinking about the best Nicole Kidman movies, and while there are some obvious picks (like the first “Paddington” or Stanley Kubrick's disarming “Eyes Wide Shut”), “Lion” definitely sticks out in my mind. And in a happy coincidence, this emotional biopic drama has just arrived on Netflix in the U.S.

As of today (Thursday, January 9), “Lion” is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie definitely earned its flowers upon release and went on to be nominated for several Oscars (including Best Supporting Actress for Kidman), but over the past few years, it’s faded into the background somewhat. So, I’m pleased that its arrival on Netflix is a chance for it to re-enter the current conversation, as it’s almost guaranteed to make you shed a few happy tears.

If you’re looking for a mid-week watch that will warm your heart, you’ve found the perfect pick. “Lion” is a big-hearted flick that packs phenomenal performances from not just Kidman, but also Dev Patel and Rooney Mara. Here’s why it should be your next Netflix watch…

What is 'Lion' about?

Lion Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Dev Patel Movie - YouTube Watch On

Opening in rural India in 1986, Saroo (played by Sunny Pawar as a child, and Dev Patel as an adult) is a five-year-old boy exploring the world around him with his older brother, Guddu (Abhishek Bharate). But, after getting separated from his brother, Saroo accidentally ends up on a passenger train that takes him more than 1,000 miles away from his home and family.

Wandering the streets of Calcutta, Saroo is unable to properly identify himself or his home to the authorities and ends up in the adoption system where he is eventually brought to Australia by John and Sue Brierly (David Wenham and Nicole Kidman). The two offer him a loving home and a prosperous new life, but Saroo is haunted by memories of home.

As he reaches adulthood, Saroo’s yearning for home and finding the family he lost becomes a full-on obsession. Eventually, he decides to track down his place of origin and seek the answers his soul needs. But the real question is can he find his way back home with thousands of miles to search, and even if he does, will anybody still be waiting for his return once he gets there?

'Lion' is a moving quest to find home

(Image credit: Alamy / Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

Finding home is central to “Lion”. Saroo is given an enviable life in Australia, and it’s important to note that he is grateful to the Brierlys for all they provide for him, but he is never able to shake the desire to return to where he truly belongs. And while that quest may not be entirely relatable for many viewers who haven’t experienced the same sense of displacement, it’s an extremely compelling motivation all the same, and you'll quickly become invested.

The real strength of “Lion” comes from its performances. As noted, Nicole Kidman gives one of her strongest turns as Saroo’s adoptive mother. Later on, the Brierlys adopt a second child from India, Mantosh (Divian Ladwa), who struggles to adjust to life in Australia, and during these scenes, Kidman really gets to stretch her wings. However, the star of the show is Dev Patel, who gives a performance that breaks your heart, before stitching it back together.

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Lion” does suffer from its most engaging moments largely coming in the first act. Saroo’s life in India is playful and full of wonder, not to mention the locations showcased are stunning. The middle portion, where Saroo begins his search, is still engaging but falls into a few genre tropes. However, “Lion” comes back roaring into life with an ending that will have you shedding a whole bucket of happy tears, and you’ll walk away with your heart nourished.

I’m not the only one who has a real fondness for this movie. “Lion” earned a much-deserved 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but viewers rate it even higher. The movie holds an impressive 91% score on the Popcornmeter, with one review declaring it “extremely well-acted” and “filled with heart and emotion” and another calling it “near perfect.”

Stream 'Lion' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Inspired by the true story of Saroo Brierly (which was chronicled in the 2013 memoir “A Long Way Home”), “Lion” is an emotional movie, and while it does have its share of sad moments, the overriding feeling is one of pure joy. It also serves as a reminder of the strength of family bonds, and that even when separated by a great distance that connection remains unbreakable.

I watch a lot of movies every year, which does mean that some fade into the background as I struggle to recall more than the key moments later on, but “Lion” definitely doesn’t fall into that category. Over the last decade, it’s easily one of the most uplifting movies I’ve watched. And I can still recall the warm glow it gave me when I watched it in theaters back in January 2017.

Now that it’s on Netflix, I'm certainly planning to revisit this stirring drama. And, if you missed it back in the 2010s, you’ve no excuse to skip it now. “Lion” is a journey to find a home worth experiencing. However, if you’re not fully sold, we have a full rundown of everything new added to Netflix in January 2025, including picks that suit every taste.

Watch "Lion" on Netflix now