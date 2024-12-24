Netflix just dropped first trailer for its new conspiracy thriller — and it looks like an intense watch

Netflix is gearing up for an exciting slate of new shows in 2025, and one of the standout titles is “Zero Day,” a conspiracy thriller that marks Robert De Niro’s first proper TV role. This highly anticipated show is already on my must-watch list when it lands on the streaming service on February 20, 2025.

Created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, this limited series delves into the aftermath of a nationwide cyberattack. De Niro takes center stage as a beloved former U.S. president tasked with leading the high-stakes investigation. “Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge,” Newman told Netflix.

Oppenheim also said: “The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

Watch the trailer below:

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

De Niro takes the lead in uncovering the truth behind “Zero Day” in the gripping teaser, and he’s clearly not backing down. As Angela Bassett’s President Mitchell tells him in the trailer, “People will believe what they need to believe.”

The trailer also shows Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, the former aide to George Mullen. Now a savvy fixer and unapologetic hustler, Roger is determined to reclaim his place on the national stage alongside Mullen. Lizzy Caplan also appears as Alexandra Mullen, a rising congressional representative from New York who’s worked tirelessly to carve out her own path and break free from her father’s imposing political shadow.

If this has you intrigued, here’s everything you need to know about “Zero Day” ahead of its February 2025 premiere.

What is ‘Zero Day’ about?

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden / Netflix)

“Zero Day” follows George Mullen (De Niro), a respected former president now leading the Zero Day Commission. Tasked with uncovering the culprits behind a catastrophic cyberattack that plunged the nation into chaos and claimed thousands of lives, Mullen faces an uphill battle.

As misinformation spreads and the ambitions of powerful players in technology, Wall Street and government collide, his relentless pursuit of the truth forces him to confront buried personal secrets and risk everything he holds dear.

De Niro values Mullen’s straightforward approach, describing it as the core of his character in the show. “That’s the spine of my character in the show,” De Niro explained. “Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

‘Zero Day’ is one of my most anticipated shows of 2025

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden / Netflix)

There are plenty of Netflix shows I’m excited about for next year, with “American Primeval” topping the list. However, after seeing the trailer for “Zero Day,” it instantly became one of my must-watches for 2025. This conspiracy thriller stands out because it feels like it’s been ripped straight from reality.

On top of that, “Zero Day” also marks De Niro’s debut as both an actor and executive producer in a TV series. Newman told Netflix: “As a lifelong fan of American cinema, no actor looms larger for me than Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond our wildest dreams. I’m grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

I’ve always been drawn to a good conspiracy thriller, especially one that stays on your mind. “Zero Day” dives into the fight to uncover the truth in a world on the brink, torn apart by forces that feel completely beyond our control. With conspiracy theories and deception everywhere these days, the show might even explore how much of this chaos is something we’ve created ourselves (or maybe just imagined).

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait to see everything unfold, as “Zero Day” lands on Netflix on February 20, 2025. If you’re like me and don’t enjoy waiting, binge these Netflix shows to keep you entertained. You can also see what’s new on Netflix this week, including “Squid Game” season 2 and “Maestro in Blue” season 3.

Stream “Zero Day” on Netflix starting February 20, 2025.