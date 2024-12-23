New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 23-29)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are all about "Squid Game" season 2.

It's a lean week for Netflix, which seems like it too is taking a holiday break. But as the year draws to a close the streaming service is going out with a bang by bringing back its biggest — and maybe best — show ever. The entire second season drops on Dec. 26 for a belated Christmas present.

Speaking of Christmas, NFL fans are going to want to turn on Netflix on Christmas day for two exclusive NFL livestreams. Chiefs vs. Steelers kicks off first, but Ravens vs. Texans will feature a special Beyoncé halftime performance. You should make time for both, but you can't miss Cowboy Carter.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in December or check out my picks for the best shows of 2024.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Squid Game' season 2

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Squid Game" season 2 is set three years after the events of season 1. In that season, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) survived round after round until he was literally the last contestant standing. He had the chance to take the money and run to the U.S. to be with his daughter, but he's decided to hunt down those behind the brutal games.

To do that, he's going back to play another edition of the life-or-death Squid Game. Most participants will be there to win the prize of 45.6 billion won but Gi-hun is looking to stop the Game once and for all. He's not the only one returning for season two either. Lee Byung-hun will reprise his role as Hwang In-ho, the mysterious Front Man and Wi Ha-jun returns as detective Hwang Jun-ho. Get excited to watch it, but make sure to use English subtitles and the original Korean audio instead of listening to the awful English-language dub.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 26

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'NFL on Christmas' Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Christmas Gameday | LIVE on Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For the first year ever, Netflix is getting not one, but two exclusive NFL games. And it's getting a pair of great matchups between teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The only thing stopping it from being a success? Buffering issues that plagued its previous live sporting event, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

But provided everything goes smoothly, we'll see the defending Super Bowl champion and the best team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs, travel to the Steel City to take on the tough-as-nails Pittsburgh Steelers in a cold Christmas game. Don't miss it.

Watch it on Netflix live at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25

'NFL on Christmas' live event Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

Beyoncé - Super Bowl XLVIIl Halftime Show (2013) - YouTube Watch On

The second "NFL on Christmas" game should be just as good as the first. The Baltimore Ravens aren't quite as good as the Chiefs, but their offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson is electric. The Houston Texans aren't quite as good as the Steelers, but they're a talented team about to secure an AFC South title. So expect Ravens vs. Texans to be a great game.

But even if it isn't, you get to watch Beyoncé perform at halftime. Netflix should ask Santa to make sure there are no buffering issues during that live performance.

Watch it on Netflix live at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25

'Your Friend Nate Bargatze'

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You might know Nate Bargatze from his recent "Saturday Night Live" sketches where he portrays George Washington making fun of all the weird things about America. But the stand-up comedian has been at this for a while, doing TV spots and specials since the late 2000s.

Now, he's back on Netflix for his third Netflix comedy special, "Your Friend Nate Bargatze." In this one-hour comedy special, Bargatze runs through a wide range of topics, from wanting a second dog, to how much pizza to order for guys' night, his wife being the responsible one, being a man of the 1900s and more. Don't miss "Your Friend Nate Bargatze" when it's released this Christmas Eve.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 24

'Maestro in Blue' season 3

Maestro in Blue: Season 3 - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Maestro in Blue" is a Greek TV drama show that airs on Mega Channel in Greece but on Netflix everywhere else. It stars Christoforos Papakaliatis as Orestis, a troubled musician who accepts an invitation to travel to the Greek island of Paxos to revive a local music festival. While there, he meets Klelia (Klelia Andriolatou), a 19-year-old woman with ambitions to study music in Athens. But in the first season, a murder takes place that throws everything into chaos.

Now in its third and final season, the show is focused on Orestis and Klelia as they try and figure out what their relationship is. Meanwhile, the murder investigation intensifies on the island and quickly approaches its end. Stream the entire three-episode season when it debuts on Netflix this Saturday.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 28

Everything new on Netflix: Dec 23-29

DECEMBER 24

"Your Friend Nate Bargatze" (Netflix comedy special)

Back for his third Netflix comedy special, Nate Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys' night, his wife being the responsible one, and more.

DECEMBER 25

"NFL on Christmas" Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Netflix live event)

In the first of two NFL matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, the Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans.

"NFL on Christmas" Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (Netflix live event)

The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DECEMBER 26

"Squid Game" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

DECEMBER 28

"Maestro in Blue" season 3 (GR) (Netflix series)

As Orestis and Klelia try to sort out their feelings, the investigation intensifies on the island of Paxos and the murder case approaches an end.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/25/24

"The Flash"