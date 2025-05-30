Netflix just dropped a chaotic trailer for the next crime thriller from the creators of 'Money Heist' — and it looks like a wild watch
'Billionaires' Bunker' comes to Netflix in September
Miss "Money Heist?" Netflix recently dropped a teaser trailer (and release date!) for the creators' next show, "Billionaires' Bunker" — and it looks like a gripping watch.
Swapping break-ins for sit-ins, Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato's upcoming Spanish crime thriller invites us inside a luxury, "Fallout"-style underground bunker alongside a group of super-rich elites who've locked themselves away in fear of global conflict.
Judging by the scenes in this "Billionaires' Bunker" teaser, life within the bunker really goes off the rails. Check it out below:
Soundtracked with the incongruously cheery song, "Downtown," the teaser wastes little time before showing that life inside Kimera Underground Park (where they've taken shelter) is going to be anything but easy.
Within about 1 minute's worth of footage, we see snapshots of fraught relationships, disagreements, fights, emotional troubles, and an explosive hint that life as we know it (i.e., outside this powderkeg setting) might well be coming to its end.
Clearly, tensions between these billionaires (and the staff locked away along with them!) are about to run very high indeed...
Can't wait to see what's in store? This first "Billionaires' Bunker" teaser confirms that we'll be stepping inside this exclusive new home in just a few months, as the new series premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 19.
What else do we know about 'Billionaires' Bunker' on Netflix right now?
If the above chaos wasn't enough to earn "Billionaires' Bunker" a spot on your September watchlist, Netflix has already shared a synopsis for the new series.
It reads: "In a luxury bunker designed to endure any imaginable catastrophe, a group of billionaires is forced to coexist after locking themselves in due to the threat of an unprecedented global conflict. Kimera Underground Park becomes a claustrophobic setting for two families marked by a wound from the past. Isolated underground and with no possibility of escape, they unleash personalities uncovering their most unconfessable secrets. But the most unexpected alliances also emerge. An excessive and surprising emotional X-ray of billionaires living in a golden hole."
We've also had confirmation of which stars will be taking up residence within the "Billionaires' Bunker." The series stars Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Guallar, Pau Simón, Alicia Falcó, Agustina Bisio, and Álex Villazán, among others.
If you want an extra taste of what's in store, Netflix shared a Spanish-language video walking us through the facilities available inside Kimera Underground Park over on the Netflix Spain YouTube channel.
Need something to stream while you wait for "Billionaires' Bunker" to hit your screen? Be sure to check out our definitive guide to the best Netflix shows for tons of streaming recommendations to keep you entertained in the meantime.
