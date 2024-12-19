Netflix is getting a new romantic comedy set in space — and you can watch the trailer now

Netflix is boldly going where no K-drama has gone before with “When the Stars Gossip”, its first-ever Korean romantic comedy set in space. Scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2025, this show pairs two of Korea’s most celebrated actors, Lee Min-ho and Kong Hyo-jin, for the first time on screen.

The upcoming show seems to have plenty of humor, heart, and intergalactic drama as it explores love and secrets aboard a luxury space station orbiting Earth. Netflix recently released the first proper trailer too, which shows the characters floating in zero gravity, wearing space suits, exploring a spaceship together, and of course, sharing plenty of tension.

As a fan of romantic K-dramas like “Nevertheless”, “Love Alarm”, and even the sci-fi thriller “The Silent Sea”, I can already tell “When the Stars Gossip” is going to be a very easy binge-watch next year. If you’ve ever wondered what happens when love goes zero gravity, then here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s “When the Stars Gossip” before it debuts on the streaming service in 2025.

What is ‘When the Stars Gossip’ about?

When the Stars Gossip | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

”When the Stars Gossip” tells the story of two unlikely companions brought together in the vastness of space. Lee Min-ho stars as Gong-ryong, a lovable but awkward man embarking on a short stint as a space tourist. Opposite him, Kong Hyo-jin plays Eve, a strong and self-reliant commander tasked with overseeing the space station.

What begins as a clash of personalities quickly transforms into deep-rooted chemistry as the pair face unexpected challenges while navigating life in isolation. Adding to the drama, the trailer hints at Gong Ryong’s current partner, Choi Go Eun (Han Ji Eun), crossing paths once more with her ex, Kang Kang Soo (Oh Jung Se), stirring up old emotions.

As Netflix's first Korean romance set in space, “When the Stars Gossip” brings a fresh twist to the classic love story with the unique setting of a futuristic space station, delivering plenty of emotion, humor, and impressive visuals.

What else do we know about ‘When the Stars Gossip’?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Good news, you don’t have long to wait. “When the Stars Gossip” will debut on Netflix on January 4, 2025. The show will consist of sixteen episodes, with new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday leading up to the finale on February 23, 2025. Each episode will run for around 70 minutes.

“When the Stars Gossip” is a South Korean Netflix original directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Seo Sook Hyang. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, the powerhouse behind several popular Netflix K-dramas like “Love Alarm”, “Sweet Home”, “My Holo Love”, “Kingdom”, and “Gyeongseong Creature”.

Other cast members are set to join the romantic comedy too. Oh Jung-se takes on the role of Kang Kang-su, an eccentric scientist studying fruit flies in zero gravity, seeking an escape from the monotony of life on Earth. Han Ji-eun is Choi Go-eun, an ambitious heiress whose dreams seem worlds apart from the grounded reality of Gong Ryong.

The cast also includes Kim Joo-heon as a veteran astronaut navigating the complexities of the mission, EL as the mission control chief keeping the team grounded on Earth, and Lee Cho-hee in a comedic dual role as twin sisters with wildly different personalities.

We have just over two weeks until “When the Stars Gossip” hits the small screen, so stream these romantic comedies on Netflix while you wait. You can also watch these tense sci-fi thrillers on Prime Video.