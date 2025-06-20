Netflix’s new thriller movie with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson already sounds intense — and we have a release date

Netflix seems to be doubling down on political thrillers lately. Just days after dropping the first look at its upcoming series “Hostage,” the streamer has now revealed some juicy details on an original movie that sounds just as intense.

“A House of Dynamite,” a new dramatic thriller from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, is officially coming to Netflix (and in select theaters) on October 24, 2025, and it already sounds like a gripping watch.

The movie stars Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, which is reason enough to pay attention, but throw in Bigelow (whose work on “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker” basically defined the modern political thriller) and this project immediately feels like something worth watching on the biggest screen possible.

From Academy Award winning director Kathryn Bigelow comes A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE, in select theaters October and on Netflix October 24. pic.twitter.com/QBG7Ay75ooJune 18, 2025

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer or any first-look images yet, but we do have an intriguing poster showing the outline of a soldier, with the title printed just below. It’s not much to go on, but with this announcement out in the world, hopefully more details will follow in the coming weeks.

The newly confirmed plot details line up with what The Hollywood Reporter revealed a few months ago, which also mentioned that the movie’s standout element is its real-time format — following government officials in a race against the clock to prevent catastrophe. I love a ticking-clock setup when it’s done right, and so I’m hopeful about this one.

“A House of Dynamite” certainly sounds intriguing, and I’m glad Netflix is putting this movie in theaters too. Honestly, any excuse to support your local theater is a win in my book!

What else do we know about ‘A House of Dynamite’?

While details for “A House of Dynamite” are scarce right now, we do have a small synopsis: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”

That one-line synopsis might be brief, but you can't deny that it sounds compelling. And with Noah Oppenheim, known for “Jackie” and “The Maze Runner,” behind the script, there’s a good chance this story will be both smart and sharply paced. In fact, Netflix Tudum described it as “a sharp and visceral new story.”

Alongside Elba and Ferguson, the cast includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. They’re joined by Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O'Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Bigelow is officially making her return, and it sounds like she’s diving straight into high-stakes territory with a tension-filled missile crisis thriller. The cast is stacked, the premise is juicy, and if early hints are anything to go by, we could be in for a tense ride.

“A House of Dynamite” hits select theaters this October and lands on Netflix on October 24.