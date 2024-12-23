How to watch 'Squid Game' season 2 online – stream Korean thriller with Lee Jung-jae from anywhere

Squid Game 2 brings us seven new episodes as Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as game winner Seong Gi-hun in the global TV sensation. All episodes drop at once so make sure you know how to watch 'Squid Game' season 2 online and, if necessary, from anywhere with a VPN.

'Squid Game' season 2: Release date, streaming service 'Squid Game' season 2 premieres internationally on Thursday, December 26.

• Global stream — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The first season of 'Squid Game' was bigger than even its creators could have anticipated. The series raised unsettling questions about humanity, morality, and the lengths people will go to for survival. In the first season's chilling finale, Gi-hun vowed to take on the shadowy organisation behind the games.

Season 2 promises to delve even deeper into this dark, twisted world. The stakes are higher, the games more dangerous, and the players more desperate. Gi-hun embarks on a mission to expose the games’ architects, uncovering secrets that could shake the foundations of society.

Along the way, new characters are introduced - each with their own haunting motivations for joining. Alliances are tested, betrayals sting sharper, and survival becomes an even more intricate dance of wit, strength and sacrifice.

Read our guide below for how to watch 'Squid Game' season 2 online and from anywhere in the world. And here's how to set the audio and subtitles up for optimum viewing.

How to watch 'Squid Game' season 2 in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch 'Squid Game' season 2 on Netflix from Thursday, December 26 along with some of the best Netflix shows.

Traveling abroad? Some Netflix plans are not available in all territories, so if you're abroad, you may find yourself blocked from accessing your usual Netflix account. The solution is a VPN – a clever piece of software allows you to virtually relocate youself back home and watch all your usual streaming services – from anywhere on the planet! We recommend NordVPN (save up to 70%).

How to watch Squid Game' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch 'Squid Game' season 2 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – as we explain in our Nord VPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your usual website or streaming service and tune in as if you were back in your home country.

Watch Squid Game' season 2 in U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond

Viewers based in the U.K., Canada, Australia and most other parts of the world can watch 'Squid Game' season 2 exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, December 26.

If you find that your usual domestic streamer doesn't work when traveling abroad, you just need a VPN. We highly recommend NordVPN for this purpose.

How many episodes of 'Squid Game' season 2 are there? There are seven episodes of 'Squid Game' season 2. All of them will drop at once on Thursday, December 26 so you can binge them back-to-back.

What else is worth watching on Netflix? Netflix has a vast catalogue of over 6,600 movies, TV series' and specials. We recently enjoyed "Don't Move", one of the most intense thrillers of the year You can also watch many a docuseries, including "Investigation Alien" with UFO hunter George Knapp.