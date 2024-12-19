Netflix just teased its new crime thriller show coming in 2025 — and it looks like a must-watch

Netflix is gearing up to release a new crime thriller next year. The thriller in question is “The Åre Murders”, a Swedish show that sounds like a must-watch for fans of dark, intricate mysteries. Fortunately, the streaming service has already revealed that the show will be released on February 6, 2025.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Åre, a charming Swedish town known for its ski resorts, the show follows a suspended police officer who becomes entangled in the aftermath of a mysterious disappearance. Judging by the premise, it will be a tense, slow-burn journey where nothing is quite as it seems, and you’ll be questioning what lies beneath the seemingly perfect facade of Åre.

Netflix has also teased more about the show’s plot and what to expect. So, if you're on the hunt for your next gripping crime thriller, “The Åre Murders” could be one to mark on your calendar. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show before it premieres in February 2025.

What is ‘The Åre Murders’ about?

(Image credit: Netflix / Nea Harnebrandt Asphäll)

“The Åre Murders” follows Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), a police officer who, after being suspended from her job in Stockholm and dumped by her partner, retreats to her sister’s vacation home in Åre. Her quiet escape is disrupted when a young woman mysteriously disappears on the icy night of Lucia.

Driven by a strong sense of justice, Hanna takes matters into her own hands and begins investigating the case. However, with her own personal struggles and the local police station severely understaffed, she faces resistance from Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi), a reluctant officer who is forced to accept Hanna’s help. The central tension in the show revolves around whether Hanna and Daniel can trust one another as they work to uncover the truth.

What else is there to know about ‘The Åre Murders’?

(Image credit: Netflix / Benjam Orre)

“The Åre Murders” is directed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg and is based on the first two books in Swedish author Viveca Sten’s “The Åre Murders” series, “Hidden in Snow” and “Hidden in the Shadows”.

Viveca Sten told Netflix: “The Åre Murders means a lot to me and I'm very excited that it's now time for the TV series to see the light of day on a leading streaming service like Netflix! Both as the author of the books and executive producer of the series, it's hugely exciting to see the characters come to life through such talented actors. My dream, of course, is that the TV series will be just as popular and successful as the books have been both in Sweden and abroad.”

Sten has five books in total, so there’s a chance “The Åre Murders” could have several more seasons to cover each story. At the time of writing we don’t know how many episodes there will be (and there isn’t a trailer yet), but you can expect “The Åre Murders” to drop on Netflix globally on February 6, 2025.

Stream “The Åre Murders” on Netflix starting February 6, 2025.