Netflix’s new political thriller series looks more intense than I expected — here’s the first trailer

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for “Hostage,” its upcoming political thriller series landing on August 21, and it adds new weight to what was already shaping up to be an intriguing watch.

A few weeks back, I wrote about the first-look images and said it looks like a compelling binge watch, and now, with the trailer in hand, that impression only deepens.

Created by Matt Charman (the mind behind “Bridge of Spies” and “Treason”), the limited series stars Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy as two world leaders caught in the middle of a high-stakes crisis during a global summit. One moment, they’re preparing for diplomacy; the next, they’re forced into a deadly game of control and survival. It's tense stuff.

Hostage | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer opens with a personal crisis at the heart of a political storm: the British Prime Minister’s husband has been kidnapped, and things escalate quickly from there. Suranne Jones (who also executive produces) plays PM Abigail Dalton, shown grappling with the weight of national duty while her personal life unravels.

We see flashes of mounting pressure, coded threats and tense stand-offs as a visiting French President becomes the target of a separate blackmail plot. The two leaders are thrust into a serious rivalry, each forced to make impossible decisions. Whether the two women can trust each other or whether they’re being played against one another remains the central question.

By the end of this short teaser, Jones’s character delivers a steely statement of intent: “They have weaponized my family. I will not be threatened. I will not negotiate. My loyalties are to this country, I will not allow it to be held to ransom.” Safe to say, she’s not here to play games.

Rather than going for explosive action, “Hostage” appears to favor slow-burning psychological tension. If you're into character-driven thrillers that take their time, “Hostage” might just be one to watch when it premieres in August.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect from ‘Hostage’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the trailer sets the mood with its clipped dialogue and cold tension, “Hostage” looks set to dig even deeper into the emotional and political fallout of a crisis at the highest level. Netflix said to expect a “political thriller with a captivating performance from Jones at its center.”

Jones told Netflix: “I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. 'Hostage' was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

(Image credit: Ollie Upton / Netflix)

Charman also said, “I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away. An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”

Behind the scenes, the creative team brings a sterling pedigree. Backed by Charman’s writing and the directorial vision of Isabelle Sieb and Amy Neil, “Hostage” is likely to channel the same high-gloss tension seen in “Treason” and “Vigil.” The supporting cast is strong too, with actors like Corey Mylchreest and Lucian Msamati expected to add some juicy drama.

(Image credit: Des Willie / Netflix)

Filmed across the U.K. and France, the series already feels stylistically self-assured. With only five episodes, this definitely feels like a thriller most viewers will eat up once it lands (including me).

Political thrillers usually aren’t my first choice, but “Hostage” has definitely caught my attention. A big part of that is the cast, but also how the story doesn't focus on being explosive or full of unnecessary action. Now, having seen the first trailer, I'm even more hyped.

I’m also confident this thriller will deliver because Suranne Jones is at the center of it. With her proven track record in gripping dramas like “Doctor Foster” and “Gentlemen Jack,” she brings enough intensity to elevate any story. Having her both star and executive produce gives me faith that this series has been crafted with care.

Reminder: you can stream all five episodes of “Hostage” on Netflix starting August 21, 2025. In the meantime, see what's new on Netflix this week.