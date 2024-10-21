Netflix’s just teased its new holiday movies for 2024 — here’s 5 you won’t want to miss

It’s not quite beginning to look a lot like Christmas just yet, but the holiday season is definitely on the horizon. And that means that the best streaming services are now starting to tease the new festive flicks they’ll be offering subscribers, and Netflix just dropped a huge sizzle reel trailer showcasing all the biggest new holiday movies it’ll be offering for 2024.

Netflix’s new Christmas movies set to stream this winter will include “Hot Frosty”, a rom-com starring Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert, and boasting a magical fantasy premise that is so ridiculously silly that I’m now desperate to watch it out of sheer curiosity. The streamer will also offer “Our Little Secret” with Lindsay Lohan and “The Merry Gentlemen” which pairs together Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray. So, there are plenty of holiday hijinks on the way.

If you’re already putting together your festive watchlists, and want to know what new seasonal movies Netflix will be offering in the weeks ahead, here are the five Netflix holiday movies to look out for this year…

‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ (November 6)

Layla (Christina Millian) has one goal this holiday season, to score tickets for the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. She plans to reconnect with an old flame, ames (Kofi Siriboe) at the holiday-themed show, but as she dashes across New York City on the hunt for tickets, she is accompanied by a professional concierge, Teddy (Devale Ellis). And throughout their (mis)adventure, she begins to wonder if she’s perhaps looking for love in the wrong place.

‘Hot Frosty’ (November 13)

In “Hot Frosty”, Lacey Chabert plays Cathy, a woman still grieving two years after losing her husband, but when a little bit of Christmas magic brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life, Cathay is swept off her feet. Through the now-human snowman’s naivety about the world around him, she begins to laugh, and more importantly love, again. The two quickly fall for each other, but there’s just one problem, as the holidays draw to a close, the snowman starts to melt.

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ (November 20)

“The Merry Gentlemen” is looking to fog up your windows this holiday season with a slightly more steamy spin on the Christmas rom-com. To save her parent’s small-town bar, Ashley (Britt Robertson), a former big-city dancer, decides to stage a saucy Christmas-themed showcase. One of the men performing in the show is Luke (Chad Michael Murray), a contractor thrown out of his comfort zone by Ashley’s racy demands, and naturally the two spark up a connection. This looks like the perfect Christmas flick for fans of the “Magic Mike” franchise.

‘Our Little Secret’ (November 27)

Netflix’s flagship holiday offering this year is “Our Little Secret” which sees Lindsay Lohan once again teaming up with the streamer following their previous collaborations on holiday-themed flicks “Irish Wish” and “Falling for Christmas”. This time Lohan plays Avery, a woman in a nightmare situation when she’s forced to spend the holidays with her ex-boyfriend upon discovering their current partners are siblings. Let’s just say the two exes did not end on good terms, and bitter resentment threatens to spill over and ruin the festivities for all.

‘Carry-On’ (December 13)

While the above movies are all Christmas-themed rom-coms, Netflix does have a movie for those who want a little excitement in the build-up to the big day. Enter “Carry-On”, this action-thriller sees Taron Egerton play a TSA agent working the Christmas Eve shift. If that wasn’t bad enough his day takes a serious turn for the worse when a mysterious stranger blackmails him into letting a strange package onto a busy Christmas day flight. Taking more than a little inspiration from “Die Hard," this Netflix original could be an action-packed future holiday classic.