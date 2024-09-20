One of my favorite romantic dramas is now streaming for free — and viewers rate it 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to romantic dramas, classics like "The Notebook" and "Pride and Prejudice" often dominate the conversation (deservedly so). But newer gems can get overshadowed by these beloved favorites. One includes "Words on Bathroom Walls," which takes the time to focus on a serious topic while bringing its own heartwarming flair.

I’m here to make the case that this romantic drama deserves a spot among the best in the genre. With an impressive audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie has already proven its worth in the field of entertainment, and it’s a movie that stands out for its raw emotions and two strong leads.

What’s even better is that "Words on Bathroom Walls" is now available on one of the best free streaming services, meaning you can experience this touching story without any cost. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s why this romantic drama is perfect for warming up your fall movie nights.

'Words on Bathroom Walls' is emotional and raw

In the mood for something emotional and sweet at the same time? You’re in luck, because "Words on Bathroom Walls" is exactly that. It centers on Adam (Charlie Plummer), a high school student navigating life with schizophrenia. His journey becomes even more complicated when he starts a new school and meets Maya (Taylor Russell), a fellow student who becomes a crucial part of his life, and the two start to fall for one another.

Although "Words on Bathroom Walls" features a sweet romance between Adam and Maya, the movie never loses touch with its serious themes. At the heart of the story is Adam’s struggle with schizophrenia and how he copes with the hallucinatory figures in his life. These hallucinations take on several characters, showing different parts of Adam's mental health struggles — some are there to help him out, while others feed on his anxiety.

The beauty of this romantic drama lies in its honest portrayal of a condition rarely explored through romance. Plummer and Russell deliver performances that breathe life into their characters, creating one of the most endearing and sweet romances the genre has seen in recent years. Plus, their interactions are actually very sweet and genuine — just two teens who are trying to figure each other out.

I have to be honest about the ending, though — it does fall into the typical "Hollywood" trap by tying everything together in a neat and overly optimistic way. While it also struggles to wrap up all the loose ends, the talented cast and heartfelt approach still make it an enjoyable teen dramedy.

It’s not just me who appreciates this movie considering audiences rated it 94% on Rotten Tomatoes . Critics also gave it a very impressive score of 89%. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas from ABC Radio said, "'Words on Bathroom Walls' is a moving, well-intentioned film with its heart in the right place that makes a noble effort to tackle a subject that has in the past been so broadly badly handled."

Meanwhile, Culture Map’s Alex Bentley honed in on the performances: "'Words on Bathroom Walls' has fantastic performances across the board, making it rise above normal teenage fare." And this is a take I very much agree with.

You need to stream 'Words on Bathroom Walls' on Amazon Freevee

If you’re a fan of romance dramas, "Words on Bathroom Walls" should be at the top of your watchlist now that it’s available on Amazon Freevee. Yes, it’s completely free, meaning you don’t need a subscription to experience this touching story. While it’s not a perfect movie, it still manages to tug at your heartstrings without shying away from mental health.

I also have to give credit to Walton Goggins and his performance as Adam's apprehensive stepfather. He's a complex character who embodies the frustration and emotional toll that mental illness can have on families. Even when he tries to be compassionate, you can't help but feel like something is off. And that all comes down to Goggins being an incredible actor (as proven in "Fallout" too).

