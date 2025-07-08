Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

On the hunt for your next Netflix show? The streaming service's top 10 list is usually a great place to start.

You can't always trust that what's trending will line up with your precise personal tastes, but many of the series that have broken into the Netflix top 10 shows list in recent months have been certified must-watches.

I should know, too; every week, I keep a close eye on the Netflix charts and highlight three shows I think are most deserving of your time.

While narrowing that list down to just three picks was pretty challenging, I'd recommend checking out a network thriller that's just come to Netflix, the final season of a smash-hit K-drama, and a soapy crime drama that's been a mainstay in the top 10 for several weeks now. You can find more info about each of these picks below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 as of 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Mr. Robot'

Mr. Robot: Official Extended Trailer - Season 1 - YouTube Watch On

USA Network techno-thriller "Mr. Robot" has just come to Netflix, and plenty of fans who hadn't streamed the Rami Malek series before (or fans who were ready for a rewatch) must be tuning in as the series is already occupying the No. 5 spot in Netflix's charts.

"Mr. Robot" is a high-stakes espionage thriller that plays out in our hyper-connected digital world, and all four seasons are available now. If you've not yet streamed this hacktivist saga, the series follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a brilliant cybersecurity engineer who is recruited to join a group of hackers by "Mr. Robot" (Christian Slater).

By day, Alderson continues his work; by night, he's a cybervigilante, working to take down the megacorporation he works for, whilst also dealing with mental health challenges.

Watch "Mr. Robot" on Netflix now

'Squid Game'

Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

No surprises here: the final season of Netflix's insanely popular K-drama "Squid Game" has rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot. And, even if this final installment has proven a little more divisive than the hugely popular first outing, it's still worth streaming.

This third installment sees Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) continuing to try and put an end to the bloodthirsty competition altogether. Picking up after that cliffhanger, we find Gi-hun at his lowest point yet, and watch as he and the surviving players face bigger stakes and deadlier games in this final batch of six episodes.

Watch "Squid Game" on Netflix now

'The Waterfront'

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Waterfront" is a proven winner with Netflix fans at this point. Before being dethroned by "Squid Game," this soapy family crime drama was the streamer's top watch, and it's still sitting at the No. 2 slot weeks after its premiere.

If you're yet to check it out, "The Waterfront" is a North Carolina-set crime drama that centers on the flawed Buckley family. They've ruled the roost in the town of Havenport, controlling the local fishing industry and restaurant scene... but that empire's starting to crumble.

Patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) is recovering from two heart attacks, his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) have ventured into murkier waters to try and ensure their dynasty's survival, and daughter Bree (Melissa Beonist) is involved in a relationship that could threaten the Buckleys' future entirely.

Watch "The Waterfront" on Netflix now

Not seeing anything you like? Need some help finding your next must-watch show? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more top suggestions.

Full Netflix top 10 list right now

"Squid Game" "The Waterfront" "The Sandman" "Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers" "Mr. Robot" "All the Sharks" "Ginny & Georgia" "Animal Kingdom" "Mom" "Blindspot"