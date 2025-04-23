Netflix drops ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer along with a release date — and it teases a darker story

It’s time to celebrate because Netflix just dropped the “Wednesday” season 2 trailer along with a release date.

“Wednesday” season 2 is actually coming in two parts this year. The first batch (likely four episodes) hits on August 6, and the second follows on September 3.

In the trailer, we see Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) return to Nevermore Academy, reunite with Enid (Emma Myers), and reluctantly take part in school events involving pink smoke and bees. But more than anything, it looks like season 2 is leaning hard into horror, and I’m so here for it.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

The new trailer shows dolls moving on their own, Wednesday creepily holding a knife, her and Enid actually bonding, car crashes, and Wednesday digging deeper into her family’s history — plus some eerie shots of her eyes bleeding, which adds to the mystery. Toward the end, there’s a quick glimpse of her coming face to face with the Hyde monster again.

Judging by the trailer, “Wednesday” season 2 is going to be much darker. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Ortega said, “I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired."

She also mentioned "The Masque of the Red Death" (the 1964 movie based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story) as an inspiration for the upcoming season.

Ortega continued, “Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time. I mean, there’s six-year-olds watching. [For example], we’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.”

It’s safe to say I’m officially hyped after watching that trailer. And with part one dropping on August 6 on Netflix, it won’t be long before Wednesday Addams and all the chaos that comes with her are back on our screens.