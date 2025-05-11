My mom found the perfect comedy-drama movie on Netflix for Mother’s Day — and it’s packed with emotional twists

Mother’s Day is here, which means digging through the best streaming services in search of the perfect movie to watch.

This year, my mom stumbled across a comedy-drama on Netflix that we'd never seen before. After reading the premise, I had a feeling it might be just the right pick for the two of us to sit down and enjoy.

Now, my mom and I don’t usually go for sentimental movies as we’re both big horror fans and tend to prefer something with a little more bite. So, agreeing on “Tully” as our Mother’s Day movie was definitely unexpected. But needless to say, it did not disappoint. In fact, it turned out to be surprisingly fitting for the occasion.

Charlize Theron stars as a mom of three trying to hold it together while managing the chaos of everyday life. She ends up forming an unexpected, heartfelt bond with her quirky night nanny, and the story that unfolds is funny and grounded, with moments that made us laugh out loud and others that had us glancing at each other during some emotional scenes since we’re both susceptible to getting teary now and then.

So if you’re looking for something that’s heartfelt but not cheesy, funny but not fluffy, and leaves you with a lump in your throat and a full heart, here’s why you need to stream “Tully” for Mother’s Day.

What is ‘Tully’ about?

Directed by Jason Reitman, “Tully” explores the emotional and psychological toll of modern adult life. The story centers on Marlo (Charlize Theron), a worn-out mother of three, including a newborn and a son with behavioral challenges.

Overwhelmed and sleep-deprived, Marlo is drifting through her days in a fog of exhaustion and quiet despair. When her wealthy brother offers to pay for a night nanny to help with the baby, Marlo reluctantly agrees.

Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), a free-spirited and enigmatic young woman who arrives in the night and brings a sense of calm, joy, and renewal into Marlo’s chaotic world.

As Tully tends to the baby and encourages Marlo to reconnect with herself, the two women form an unexpected bond. But as the nights go on, their relationship deepens in surprising ways, revealing truths about identity, aging, and the versions of ourselves we leave behind.

‘Tully’ is a bittersweet, bold and beautifully written movie

I didn’t expect to be wiping tears from my eyes by the time the credits rolled on “Tully.” Since we went into this movie pretty blind, which meant avoiding the trailer, we had no idea just how emotional and heartwarming it would be. So if you’re planning on watching this too, you’ll probably need tissues on hand.

“Tully” is a movie that felt painfully real, deeply human and way more layered than I could’ve predicted. It’s one of those rare comedy-dramas that manages to be emotionally rich without ever tipping into melodrama.

The narrative weaves in the tiny sacrifices, the dull ache of exhaustion, and the quiet identity crisis that can sneak up on someone after years of putting everyone else first. And it handles all of this with a surprising amount of grace.

Charlize Theron plays Marlo, a mother of three, whose life has become a blur of night feedings, packed lunches, and barely-contained frustration. When her brother offers to pay for a night nanny to help her cope, she reluctantly agrees. Then comes along Tully, played with infectious energy and charm by Mackenzie Davis, who seems to have boundless optimism and insight.

Their connection is weird, funny, sweet, and (without giving anything away) surprisingly complex.

“Tully” ends up being incredibly compelling in how it navigates the emotional terrain without feeling forced. Diablo Cody’s script is sharp, funny, and honest, and it doesn’t point fingers at anyone who might be considered a “villain” in this story. Instead, it focuses on characters who feel real, and that Marlo and her husband, Drew (Ron Livingston), are navigating parenthood in their own ways.

Rather than going big or dramatic, “Tully” finds its strength in the mundane. One of the most affecting scenes doesn’t involve a meltdown or major plot twist, but just Marlo sitting on the couch scrolling through her phone while her baby naps on her chest.

Nothing “happens” in the traditional sense, but everything about the moment feels achingly real, and you can feel the weight of her isolation.

At the heart of it all is Theron’s performance as an exhausted mother who just needs extra support. She’s both biting and vulnerable, delivering one of her most grounded (and somehow underrated) roles to date.

Davis, meanwhile, brings a manic pixie dream nanny energy that could easily feel too twee in lesser hands, but here, it’s used to make a sharper point about identity and escapism. And the two of them work really well together, providing comedy on screen and a heartfelt relationship that gives this story meaning.

“Tully” is very much a small-stakes story, but like the best of them, it lingers and evokes some pretty strong emotions. I won’t spoil too much, but if you are seeking the drama, the movie definitely throws in some emotional surprises in the final act, which is something my mom and I did not expect.

‘Tully’ is the perfect Mother’s Day watch on Netflix

What makes “Tully” such a great Mother’s Day pick isn’t just its subject matter but about its honesty. It captures those unspoken feelings so many people carry but rarely say out loud, and it does it without judgment.

Whether you’re watching it with your mom, by yourself, or with someone who just needs to feel seen, this is the kind of movie that opens up quiet conversations and leaves a lasting impression. If you’re looking for something heartfelt but grounded, “Tully” is a perfect choice, and you’ll find it waiting for you on Netflix.

Just keep in mind that “Tully” leaves Netflix in a few days on May 15, so if you’re planning on watching this soon, add it to your watchlist now. It’s definitely not one to miss.

For more streaming recommendations, see what’s new on Netflix in May 2025, or stream "Tully" on Netflix now for the perfect Mother's Day watch.