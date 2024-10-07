A new documentary linked to one of Netflix’s most controversial true crime shows just dropped — stream it now

Netflix has just released a new true crime documentary that dives deeper into the infamous Menendez brothers' case, giving viewers a chance to hear directly from Lyle and Erik Menendez for the first time.

“The Menendez Brothers” arrives in the wake of controversy stirred by Ryan Murphy’s dramatized series, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, which faced significant backlash despite climbing to the No. 1 spot on Netflix . However, the new documentary shifts the focus to the real events, featuring newly released audio interviews where both brothers recount their story ‘in their own words,’ offering a firsthand account of the events that led to their conviction.

If you watched Ryan Murphy’s controversial show or are just a fan of true crime, this documentary could be your next watch on the streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Menendez Brothers” and how it seeks to set the record straight.

What is ‘The Menendez Brothers’ about?

In “The Menendez Brothers” documentary, director Alejandro Hartmann dives deep into decades of material surrounding the high-profile murders and subsequent trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez. While it may not resolve every lingering question about the case, it offers a new angle by centering the voices of the brothers themselves.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Lyle and Erik recount their version of events through newly released audio interviews, providing a rare glimpse into their mindset during the trial that shocked the nation in 1996.

The documentary also includes interviews with key figures, such as the brothers’ cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, who add new layers of insight to the complex family dynamics and legal battles that have kept the Menendez case in the public eye for decades.

‘The Menendez Brothers’ digs into the true story

As mentioned before, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the show “Monsters” on Netflix, which even prompted reactions from the real brothers themselves. In a statement on X released by his wife, Tammi, Erik Menendez called the series a 'dishonest portrayal' of their own story 'rooted in horrible and blatant lies.’

Netflix has now dropped a documentary that provides the brothers with the opportunity to share their own narrative, as the media has largely dominated the storytelling. The documentary features phone interviews with both Menendez brothers, recorded from prison, marking the first time in three decades that they’ve publicly discussed the murder of their parents, according to Netflix .

“The Menendez Brothers” also revisits key moments from the trial, including when both Erik and Lyle Menendez testified, sharing their accounts of the abuse they claim to have suffered. Alongside the brothers' own reflections, the documentary incorporates interviews with various figures involved in the case, including a defense attorney, jurors, expert witnesses and journalists who closely followed the trial in the early 1990s.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re new to the case and need some backstory before diving into the Netflix documentary, then here is an timeline of what happened.

The Menendez Brothers case refers to the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez, a wealthy couple living in Beverly Hills, California, who were shot and killed by their two sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez. Initially, the brothers were not considered suspects, but after displaying extravagant behavior and inconsistent stories, they came under scrutiny.

In 1990, they were arrested and charged with the murders. The trial, which began in 1993, garnered national attention due to its sensational nature. The defense argued the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse from their parents, while the prosecution portrayed them as motivated by greed.

In 1996, both brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case remains one of the most infamous in U.S. criminal history.

Should you stream ‘The Menendez Brothers’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're a fan of true crime, “The Menendez Brothers” on Netflix is definitely worth adding to your watchlist. The documentary offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from Lyle and Erik Menendez in their own words, giving a unique perspective on the case that has fascinated the public for decades.

Unlike dramatized versions of the story, this documentary digs into the real details of the trial and features interviews with those closest to the case, providing a more nuanced understanding of what unfolded. Whether you're familiar with the Menendez case or approaching it for the first time, the documentary offers fresh insight into one of the most notorious trials of the late 20th century.

Stream “The Menendez Brothers” on Netflix.