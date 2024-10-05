7 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has confirmed its slate of new movies arriving in October 2024, and while there’s the expected selection of spooky horror movies (it is Halloween season after all), there’s a little something for everything in this list.

Even better, the world’s most popular streaming service is adding a bunch of critically acclaimed movies that have managed to score at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. While a high average review score doesn’t necessarily guarantee a movie will appeal to you personally, it’s a good metric for determining the broad quality of a new addition to the Netflix library.

So, whether you’re looking for a new thriller about a nightmare dating show experience, or a classic ‘80s movie about a young boy learning martial arts from his apartment repairman, Netflix has plenty of worthwhile movies to stream this month. Here are the seven new additions that deserve to be top of your watchlist...

‘Bridesmaids’ (2011)

Bridesmaids - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Bridesmaids” was something of a game-changing comedy when it hit movie theaters more than a decade ago. The so-called “raunchy comedy” subgenre had till that point been dominated by male-centric movies, whereas this Paul Feig feature proved that women could be just as crass, and crucially just as funny as their male counterparts. And it’s just as hilarious today as it was back then, anchored by strong performances from very funny ladies in the form of Kristen Wiig (who also co-wrote the flick), Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne.

As the name suggests, the comedy focuses on a bridal party that is seriously out of control. The bride-to-be is Lilian (Rudolph) and after getting engaged she finds herself at the center of a tug-of-war for her attention between her lifelong best friend Annie (Wiig) and new pal Helen (Byrne). The group also includes Mellisa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, no wonder there are so many laughs. “Bridesmaids” was such a comedic force it even got Oscars nominations (which is a very rare achievement for a comedy movie of this nature).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘Boyz n the Hood’ (1991)

Boyz n the Hood (1991) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Boyz n the Hood” can be sold on its remarkable cast list alone. In this one movie, you’ve got Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube (making his feature debut), Morris Chestnut, Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett. That’s one of the finest lists of actors you’ll find in any ‘90s movie. It also helps that the final result is brilliant too. The 1991 movie was rightfully nominated for multiple Oscars and in 2002 was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and selected for preservation in Congress’ National Film Registry.

This coming-of-age drama centers on Trie (Gooding Jr.) who is sent to live with his father (Fishburne) in a rough South Central Los Angeles suburban. Tre's father attempts to force him onto the straight-and-narrow path, and his girlfriend Brandi (Long) hopes they’ll attend college together. However, his promising future is threatened when his closest friends, half-brothers Doughboy (Ice Cube) and Ricky (Chestnut) are drawn into the neighborhood’s increasingly dangerous gang warfare.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

THE KARATE KID [1984] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

You might be surprised to learn that Netflix is only just now adding “The Karate Kid”. The “Cobra Kai” sequel series, which follows the now grown-up cast of the ‘80s classic in the present day, is one of Netflix’s biggest original hits and is set to wrap up its final batch of episodes in 2025. However, fans eagerly awaiting that finale can now enjoy the complete original “Karate Kid” trilogy as these three classics have just been added to Netflix in the U.S.

Of course, like so many trilogies, the first chapter is the best, and now is a particularly appropriate time to watch as the flick celebrated its 40th anniversary over the summer. The Iconic movie centers on Danial (Ralph Macchio), who moves to Southern California from New Jersey and struggles to settle in his new surroundings. Becoming the target of a group of bullies from the vicious Cobra Kai dojo, he’s taken under the wing of and mentored by a seemingly ordinary repairman, Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), who just SO happens to be a martial arts master himself.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘Psycho’ (1960)

Psycho (1960) Theatrical Trailer - Alfred Hitchcock Movie - YouTube Watch On

If movies were rated purely based on their influence on the wider industry then “Psycho” would get straight As, without question. This 1960s horror-thriller is considered by many to be Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest masterpiece — which is really saying something as Hitchcock's filmography is bursting with remarkable movies — it’s regularly ranked as one of the greatest movies ever made, and even almost 65 years on from its release, it’s impact on Hollywood continues to be felt. Plus, it’s still a fantastic watch that will have you hooked throughout.

The movie opens with Marion Carine (Janet Leigh) making a quick getaway after stealing a large sum of money from her employer. Traveling to California to meet her lover, she gets caught in a rainstorm and decides to check in at a local motel, the Bates Motel. The establishment is run by the timid Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a man with an interest in taxidermy and a very complicated relationship with his overbearing mother. What follows is a twisting tale that has been frightening (and delighting) audiences for several decades.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Making a good sequel to a critically acclaimed movie is always tough, so the creative team behind “A Quiet Place Part II” deserves great credit for crafting a follow-up that retains what made its predecessor so special, but also expands the universe in some smart ways. Packed with heart-pounding moments, and with a cast of characters that you’ll quickly come to care about, “A Quiet Place Part II” is a horror that offers so much more than cheap thrills.

Set on an Earth that has been overrun with extraterrestrial creatures that hunt via sound, “A Quiet Place Part II” sees the Abbott family, led by matriarchy Evelyn (Emily Blunt), venture beyond their farmhouse home, as they battle to survive and find allies. Cillian Murphy joins the cast this time as an equally hardened survivor named Emmett. With “A Quiet Place Part III” supposedly on the way, now is a good time to watch or rewatch the second chapter of this modern-classic horror franchise.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix from October 12

‘Selma’ (2015)

Selma Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Selma” is a powerful historical drama that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it chronicles the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery in the state of Alabama. While the Civil Rights Act of the previous year had legally desegregated the South, many African-American citizens were still being denied their constitutional rights to vote, and so these peaceful protests were planned to bring attention to this vital injustice.

At their heart was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (brought to life by David Oyelowo) here, and while the protesters faced threats of violence, and fierce opposition from the powers that be of the time, they marched forward to achieve their goal. “Selma” functions as both a celebration of how far we’ve come as a society, but doesn’t shy away from the fact there is still much road to travel. It’s both historically important and deeply compelling in its own right.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it on Netflix from October 16

‘Woman of the Hour’ (2024)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with a movie that has very rapidly become my most anticipated Netflix movie of the fall. “Woman of the Hour” looks set to be a seriously tense thriller, and its early reception out of the Toronto International Film Festival suggests that the charismatic actress has hit a home run with her very first step behind the camera.

Based on a shocking true story, Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick) is an aspiring actress who agrees to go popular reality show “The Dating Game” in 1979 to raise her profile, and maybe even meet a charming guy. However, during the episode taping, she comes face-to-face with serial killer Rodney Alcala, who had already murdered five women at this time. With a stranger-than-fiction story at its core, “Woman of the Hour” could be Netflix’s next big original movie hit. Plus, Netflix subscribers love all things true crime so the subject matter is sure to draw plenty of online attention.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Netflix from October 18

