Netflix’s new mind-bending thriller movie just dropped — and it’s a deliriously fun watch

It’s been a hot minute since Netflix has unleashed a truly mind-bending thriller that leaves audiences questioning everything after. However, it seems like “It’s What’s Inside” is ready to become the next big hit now that it’s dropped on the streaming service. If you love a movie that leaves your mind spinning long after the credits roll, this is definitely one to watch this weekend.

This movie has the right amount of psychological twists and turns to keep you glued to your screen. I went into this “It’s What’s Inside” without having seen the trailer or read anything about it, and it’s safe to say I was surprised. Early reviews online are calling it an “absolute mind-bender”, which is a statement I agree with.

Though it’s just hit the platform (October 4), “It’s What’s Inside” already feels like a sure contender for the next breakout thriller on Netflix. With a mix of tension, mystery and psychological mind games, it’s shaping up to be the perfect watch for fans of unpredictable thrillers. So, here’s everything to know about this new release and why I think it’s worth watching…

‘It’s What’s Inside’ is a twisty funhouse ride

“It’s What’s Inside” follows a pre-wedding reunion party that turns into a psychological nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. The group consists of anxious Shelby (Brittany O’Grady), her obnoxious boyfriend Cyrus (James Morosini), beautiful influencer Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), the groom Reuben (Devon Terrell), mysterious Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), artist Brooke (Reina Hardesty), and the strange but spiritual Maya (Nina Bloomgarden).

This thriller is filled with trippy, vibrant shots thatmake you feel like you're walking through a kaleidoscope and experiencing the psychological nightmare, too. It's creative, visually stunning and absolutely crazy.

As you might expect, though, things take a mind-blowing turn when their enigmatic friend Forbes (David Thompson) opens his suitcase to reveal a mysterious machine that triggers the body-swapping nightmare. The entire sequence is visually mesmerizing — trippy and surreal, pulling you right into the chaos. I was quick to guess that some people would probably take advantage of being in someone else’s body (the true drama really kicks in when they decide to play a game of “guess who’s in whose body”).

What follows is a rollercoaster of emotional tension as each character finds themselves in a body that doesn’t belong to them. The movie could’ve easily gotten confusing when it comes to the switching, but “It’s What’s Inside” does an impressive job reminding you of who is who. And the premise works so well because every person in this friend group has their own insecurities and secrets, which drives their need to become someone else.

Aside from the body-swapping shenanigans, the visuals themselves are a huge highlight for me, and one reason why I felt compelled to keep watching. This thriller is filled with trippy, vibrant shots that almost make you feel like you're walking through a kaleidoscope and experiencing the psychological nightmare, too. It's creative, visually stunning and absolutely crazy.

Of course, this isn’t the best movie I’ve ever seen (and it certainly does have its weak points). While the final act was solid and definitely surprising, I will say that the last 20 minutes felt like they lost their footing a bit. The movie tried to juggle too many elements and plot twists at once, and some of that tension fizzled out. By the end it was hard processing what the hell just happened. Even so, it’s definitely still worth a watch, especially for anyone who loves a twisty funhouse ride of a thriller that plays with the concept of identity.

I feel like I can’t give anything else away for fear of spoiling the plot, but I can share the general consensus among critics. “It’s What’s Inside” currently has 79% on Rotten Tomatoes (but that could change now that the movie is out).

Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting said: “It’s a twisty puzzle box that rewards through saturated colors, meticulous visual plotting, and an irreverent comical tone. Though prone to tangled knots, Jardin’s ambitious debut will easily earn a devout following.” Meanwhile, San Jose Mercury News Randy Myers stated it “resists being caged by a specific genre, leapfrogging from horror to sci-fi to drama and beyond.”

Stream ‘It’s What’s Inside’ on Netflix now

“It’s What’s Inside” is a mind-bending thriller that delivers on its promise of chaos, twists and stunning visuals. The premise alone was enough to pique my interest, and watching it felt like being dragged onto a creepy funhouse ride and just experiencing everything being thrown at you without question.

Keep in mind, it’s not exactly award-winning material, and the plot twists can get a little confusing if you’re not fully dialed into every scene, but the journey is a wild ride worth taking. So, if you're a fan of unpredictable and experimental movies that push the boundaries of reality, this one is definitely for you.

Stream “It’s What’s Inside” on Netflix now.