One of my favorite sci-fi drama movies ever is now streaming for free — here's why 'Arrival' is still a masterpiece

Some movies challenge the way you think about the world, and “Arrival” is one of those for me. I didn’t know what to expect the first time I watched it (I didn’t even watch the trailer). But I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Years later I’ve come to appreciate this masterpiece more, and I’m happy it’s being given the chance to shine again on a free streaming service.

It’s important to note that “Arrival” isn’t just another alien encounter movie. Instead it focuses on much more emotional themes like time and the power of choice, all while being stunning and incredibly atmospheric. This sci-fi drama intertwines personal and global stakes, exploring how understanding the alien language changes perceptions of reality and offers insights into the future.

If you haven’t seen this emotionally powerful movie yet, here’s why “Arrival” is a must-watch on one of the best free streaming services available…

What is ‘Arrival’ about?

“Arrival” is a sci-fi drama that follows Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams), a brilliant linguist, as she’s enlisted by the U.S. military to communicate with an alien species that has mysteriously landed at twelve different locations across the globe.

As world powers scramble to understand whether these extraterrestrial beings are friend or foe, Louise is tasked with decoding their language to prevent a potential global catastrophe.

What begins as a typical first-contact scenario quickly evolves into a deeply philosophical narrative. Louise delves into the aliens’ complex language system as she begins to experience reality in an entirely new way, revealing shocking truths about time, memory and fate. Her journey raises important questions about free will, the nature of communication and the emotional weight of the choices we make.

‘Arrival’ is beautiful and emotional

Most of my spare time involves watching a movie, being entertained and then forgetting about it a few days later. That’s just how the world of entertainment works. But there’s one movie that left quite the impact when I first experienced it, and that is of course, “Arrival”.

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume that anything sci-fi related involves huge alien fights and explosive action scenes. In this case, “Arrival” is anything but. It manages to balance the grand scale of humanity’s first contact with aliens with a deeply personal and intimate story of love, loss and choice. Yes, it’s a slow burn, but every second is worth it.

Most of why I love this movie comes down to the two central characters, Louise and Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner). They both feel like genuine human beings who react in the most realistic way possible. What I like about Louise’s character is that she’s not the typical, hardened protagonist you’d expect in a first-contact scenario. She’s vulnerable, driven by both her professional curiosity and her personal grief.

Ian, on the other hand, is a physicist who represents the other half of the movie’s intellectual pairing. Where Louise approaches the alien encounter from an emotional perspective, Ian embodies the scientific and analytical side. His character helps to ground the story, offering a more rational lens through which the viewer can experience the unfolding (and mind-blowing) events. His relationship with Louise is also subtle and devoid of typical romantic tropes. That’s what makes them feel like real people.

I don’t want to spoil too much about the story itself, but just know “Arrival” is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful, emotional and intelligent movies I’ve ever seen. The magic of the story comes from how it intertwines the process of learning to communicate with the aliens while slowly revealing Louise's heartbreaking backstory.

Every time there's a new insight into the aliens' complex symbols, it brings back memories of Louise's life with her daughter. These glimpses into her personal life seem disconnected at first, but as the story progresses, the true nature of these scenes becomes shockingly clear. Of course, “Arrival” is more than a character study since it’s full of twists and turns, enough to keep anyone hooked. Just when you think you have a handle on what’s happening, it pulls the rug out from under you in ways that make perfect sense in hindsight.

I’m not the only one who thinks “Arrival” is a masterpiece considering it has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , with critics calling it ‘intelligent science fiction’ and ‘astonishingly beautiful.’ It received eight nominations at the 89th Academy Awards back in 2017, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, and won Best Sound Editing.

Stream ‘Arrival’ on Amazon Freevee right now

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, deeply emotional storytelling or movies that make you think for days after, “Arrival” is a must-watch this month. It’s a masterpiece of both visual and narrative beauty, offering a unique take on humanity’s first contact with extra-terrestrials while including a deeply personal story about love and loss. Plus, with its surprising twists and powerful performances, this is a movie that only gets better on rewatch.

You can stream “Arrival” for free right now on Amazon Freevee. No subscription fees required (yes, really). Just be sure to catch it soon, as it will only be available until October 31 on the streaming platform. This is the perfect time to dive into one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi dramas of recent years!

Stream "Arrival" on Amazon Freevee now.