'Mobile controls are a totally different beast': What happens when MLS stars take on FC Mobile on iPhone 17 Pro?

The Hudson River Derby found a new playing surface at Apple Fifth Avenue where I watched as New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall and NYCFC defender Tayvon Gray stepped onto the stage for a very special Today at Apple session.

Swapping their cleats for the iPhone 17 Pro, the MLS rivals faced off live in EA SPORTS FC Mobile, flanked by gaming creators @StanManTV and @VishyFC in front of an audience of eager fans and drive-by store shoppers alike.

But before the pros took the virtual pitch, the pair of creators kicked off the event to showcase high-level mobile esports play, with the host iPhone hooked up to the Apple Store’s massive video wall.

For the creators, running the game on Apple hardware highlighted how important display refresh rates and touch responsiveness are for competitive play.

"I was playing at 30fps up until yesterday, and then I found out we could play at 60 fps — it's a world of difference," StanManTV said, noting how higher frame rates reduce input lag during fast skill moves.

VishyFC agreed, adding, "It's smooth, so the game is good on a gameplay aspect, and it's just more fun."

Pitch vision vs. touchscreen controls

(Image credit: Future)

Once the creators showed off their skills and warmed up the crowd, they handed the iPhones over to Hall and Gray to settle the cross-town rivalry.

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Transitioning from real-world pitch vision to glass displays presented a unique challenge, even for elite athletes.

"Mobile controls are a totally different beast," Gray told me ahead of the match. "There's a bigger window to score, and I feel like a leap of faith is needed sometimes. You know, shoot it! Don't be scared."

Hall felt his on-field instincts carried over a bit more naturally.

"It kind of does translate, so hopefully it helps me win today," Hall said. "The main aspect of just having fun—playing a game on mobile then going out on the field—they all have that same energy."

A penalty shootout finish

(Image credit: Future)

The digital derby quickly elevated into an intense battle. Gray dominated for most of the match, but after Hall evened the score late in regulation, the showdown went to a penalty kick shootout.

Ultimately, Hall pulled off the decisive finish to secure cross-town bragging rights in front of the amassing crowd of midtown fans.

"Ninety percent of it was probably terrible, but clutched up at the end and that’s all that matters," Hall said with a triumphant smile, reflecting on the victory.

I think StanManTB captured the spirit of this Today at Apple event best: "It's fun to play against some professional athletes. I wouldn't consider us professional athletes, but maybe in a different world, who knows?"

What’s next for FC Mobile?

For all the fanfare of a cross-town rivalry, the event was ultimately meant to be a reminder of how much FC Mobile has evolved since its debut in 2016, and what’s coming next.

FC Mobile 27 is coming to the App Store as a free update this fall, with a continued focus on authenticity, including updated kits and rosters, new modes and improvements and the return of Liga MX. For players who have spent years building their Ultimate Teams, that means even more ways to keep them growing.

The pros may have traded the pitch for a touchscreen this time, but with big updates ahead, FC Mobile isn't done finding new ways to bring the ever-increasingly-popular game to iPhone screens.

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