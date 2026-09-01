Who should play the next Wolverine? Cast your vote and put your ‘X-Men’ knowledge to the test

With Marvel’s new “X-Men” movie officially on the horizon and some of its cast already announced, it’s only natural to start wondering what the future holds for Wolverine. Will Hugh Jackman continue to reprise the role, or will Marvel eventually look for someone else to fill his (very large) shoes? Jackman is Wolverine for many fans, having played the character for more than two decades, so whoever eventually takes over will have an enormous amount of pressure on their shoulders.

That, of course, hasn’t stopped the speculation. Fans have already started suggesting potential replacements and sharing their dream casting choices, and it’s easy to see why. The MCU’s “X-Men” is expected to be a major part of the franchise’s next chapter following the upcoming “Avengers” movies, introducing Marvel’s mutants to a new generation. So, why not have some fun imagining what that could look like?

Below, you can vote for who you think should play Wolverine next. And if you’re a longtime fan of the character, there’s also a Wolverine trivia quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

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How well do you know Wolverine?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios)

Now that you’ve voted on who you think should play Wolverine next, it’s time to put your knowledge of Marvel’s iconic mutant to the test. Our 10-question quiz covers everything from Logan’s backstory and unique abilities to his relationships with the X-Men and his appearances across the movies. Whether you’ve followed Wolverine since Hugh Jackman first picked up the claws or consider yourself a casual fan, there should be something here to challenge you. Work your way through all 10 questions and see how high you can score.

Still in the mood to try a new quiz? Take a trip through some of cinema’s biggest hits with our classic movie quiz, or turn up the action with our 80s action movie quiz. Think you know your iconic movie moments? See how you fare!

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

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