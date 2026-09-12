Durability guaranteed — I’ve used these 5 items of running apparel for years and they’re still good as new

As someone who reviews all kinds of running and fitness products, durability is both the easiest and hardest thing to test. All I have to do is keep using something to see if it’s long-lasting, but the rapid turnover of running products means there’s always something new to test.

That’s especially true with the best running shoes, watches and headphones, which are updated yearly, but I do get more of a chance to test running apparel over the long-term, and there are some items that have really stood out for their durability in my time as a runner.

I’ve used all of the products below regularly for several years, which means they’ve withstood hundreds of miles of running and frequent washing. Thousands of miles, in some cases. So while they're expensive up front, there's no doubt I've gotten great value from them in the long run. No pun intended.

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You can extend the life of your products with good care — I always wash my running gear on a cold, fairly short cycle — but largely, durability depends on the quality of the goods, and I happily guarantee these five products stand up to the long-term run test.

Saysky Pace 2 in 1 Shorts 5”

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I have a few pairs of these shorts that I’ve used weekly for several years and they’re just as comfortable as ever and show almost no signs of wear and tear.

They’re my go-to shorts for easy and long runs thanks to the supportive inner layer, which has a couple of handy drop-in pockets that can take a phone, keys and a couple of gels.

The upfront cost is pretty high, but as one of Saysky’s most popular products the 2 in 1 shorts are often featured in the brand’s sales, and they’re certainly built to last.

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Saysky 2 in 1 Pace Shorts 5in: $93 at saysky.com The Pace 2 in 1 shorts have a supportive inner layer with drop-in pockets for your essentials, and a looser outer layer with a zip pocket on the back. I have several sets of these shorts that have lasted me years of regular use.

Soar All Weather Jacket

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A healthy percentage of my longest-lasting running apparel is made by British brand Soar, and durability is certainly demanded given the high prices you do pay for Soar’s stuff.

The All Weather Jacket I have is the original version, and it has been updated since, but I have little doubt it remains just as durable as the one I’ve used myself for several winters' worth of running. My jacket still feels soft and comfortable, and aside from some fraying around the cuffs, it’s held up perfectly to regular use in inclement weather.

It’s windproof, water-resistant enough to fend off rain without being as hot and sweaty as a full waterproof, and has a close fit that allows for freedom of movement. The last point is important, because it means I can wear the jacket for fast runs in the winter, whereas many jackets feel too bulky.

There are certainly great running jackets available for less, but the All Weather Jacket lives up to its name in being warm enough for snow but breathable enough for mild, wet days, and it’s still my go-to after years of use.

Soar All Weather Jacket: $475 at soarrunning.com The latest model of Soar's All Weather Jacket doesn't come cheap, but the early version I use has seen me through several winters and it's still my favorite option for the colder, wetter months.

Stance Run Crew Socks

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I’ve been a big fan of Stance’s running socks since I first slipped a pair on many years ago, and I’ve amassed a sizable collection of the Run Crew socks in particular, with some that have lasted me more than five years.

While they’re not quite as soft and flexible as they were when new, these long-lasting socks are still comfortable after years of regular runs and washes, and none have developed holes or frayed at all.

Darn Tough is another running sock brand that has impressed me with their durability, and this is an apparel area where I’ve definitely found it’s worth paying a little more upfront to get a longer lasting product.

Stance Run Crew: $50 at Amazon Stance has a wide variety of options in its socks line-up, but for running the ones I recommend are the Run Crew (either Light or Medium). I've been using these socks for almost a decade and they're durable, comfortable and dry quickly.

Tracksmith Van Cortland Tee

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Tracksmith is another premium running brand that I found does offset the high initial price of its products with better-than-average durability, and the Van Cortland Tee has been a staple of my training wardrobe for several years.

It’s a loose-fitting tee that’s breathability in hot conditions, even if it’s not the thinnest and lightest option, and comes in a variety of designs that all feature Tracksmith’s trademark sash.

I use it mainly for easy and long runs as I personally prefer something tighter and lighter for sessions, though in winter the relaxed fit of the Van Cortland is handy as I can fit it over a base layer easily.

Tracksmith Van Cortland Tee: $80 at tracksmith.com The Van Cortland line-up contains singlets and long-sleeved tops along with tees, and I've used all of them for a long time for my own running.

Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock

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I prefer to wear underwear under my running shorts as I find this more supportive than relying on the liners in shorts alone, and these Under Armour Boxerjocks are both highly comfortable — I never get chafing with them — and unbelievably durable.

Frankly, I wasn’t sure whether to put them in this article, because it’s a little embarrassing to say you’ve been using the same underwear for almost 10 years, but they’ve stood up so well to regular use and washes I had to highlight them.

They’re good value too, and often appear in Amazon sales. Make sure you get the Tech version though, as the cotton ones won’t be as suitable for running.

Under Armour Tech Boxerjock: $44 at Amazon These boxers have been part of my running wardrobe for almost as long as I've been running. I've never had trouble with chafing while wearing them, even on 20-mile runs, and they are still in great condition.

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