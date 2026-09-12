I walked 29,000 steps with the Garmin Cirqa in Berlin — 5 things I learned along the way

One of my favorite aspects of being a technology journalist is getting to cover the debut of exciting new products at events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and most recently the Internationale Funkausstellung show, aka Innovation for All (IFA) in Berlin.

With no shortage of ground to cover at each of these tech conferences, I’ve made a habit of treating each day as a marathon of sorts, tracking my stats via one of the best fitness trackers or top smartwatches I can find.

For IFA 2026, I opted to log my efforts using the new Garmin Cirqa, a screen-free tracker that’s comfortable, long-lasting, and discreet. Ultimately, it proved to be a competent wearable for the task, with one notable exception (more on that below).

With that said, here are the five biggest takeaways from logging my steps at IFA 2026 on the Garmin Cirqa.

I logged 28k steps at IFA in Berlin on the Garmin Cirqa

(Image credit: IFA)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Day 1 Day 2 Steps 17,902 steps 10,628 steps Average heart rate 111 bpm 117 bpm Max heart rate 151 bpm 148 bpm Calories burned (total) 2,407 calories 1,121 calories

1. I covered way more ground than expected, especially on day 1

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Much to my surprise, I walked nearly 18,000 steps on my first day of IFA, which was technically a day before the show opened to the public (the press tends to get early access).

To be fair, the Berlin Messe is an absolutely sprawling conference complex, with no shortage of seemingly secret passages and tucked-away halls that are easy to stumble upon by accident but virtually impossible to find again when you’re actually looking for them.

This partially explains why my day one step count was so much higher than day two: I spent considerable time on the ground day one simply trying to get a lay of the land (in an admittedly very jet-lagged state). Day two, I had meetings scattered throughout the complex, and I didn’t want to be wandering around like a ding-dong.

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2. I logged more steps on day 1 of IFA than any single day covering MWC

At 17,902 steps, my day one of IFA coverage in Berlin beat my step count for any individual day of coverage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in March. That said, I spent a total of five days covering MWC compared to just two days covering IFA, for a total step count of 67,398 steps in Spain.

3. But CES day 1 was more intense than both

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

While day one of IFA may have been a leg-burner, it falls a bit short of my total step count from day one of the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas back in early January, where I logged a dog-barking 20,253 steps, more than double my everyday average back home.

Then again, as anyone who has been to CES likely knows, things are very spread out in Las Vegas, which also just might be the least pedestrian-friendly city in the U.S... want to cross the street? You'll need to walk another half-mile down the strip and wander through multiple casinos to do so.

4. Commuting on the U-Bahn seemingly skewed Garmin's distance and pace data

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I didn’t include my distance or pace totals in the table above because it’s clear these figures are skewed. Both days of the show, I fired up a walking workout in the Cirqa upon leaving my hotel, trekked about half a mile to the nearest U-Bahn station — I am a nerd for experiencing public rail transit in new cities — and rode the metro roughly two miles to the show grounds.

Unfortunately, the Garmin Cirqa clearly interpreted this time spent riding the train as me moving at near-superhuman speed. For example, my average moving pace on day one of the show, according to Garmin, was 8 mins 41 secs per mile. Sure, I can maintain that pace when running a mile, but covering a trade show? Def not.

Garmin also said I walked 14.14 miles on day one, which would equal 1,266 steps per mile, way less than what I normally average, which is closer to 2,000 steps per mile.

5. I mostly forgot the Garmin Cirqa was even there, but might not wear it again

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Ultimately, I opted to wear the Garmin Cirqa for two primary reasons. First, it’s comfortable and lightweight, so much so that I pretty much forgot it was even there. Second, I wanted to wear a mechanical watch on my left wrist to keep a constant eye on time; the nine-hour time difference between Seattle (where I live) and Berlin was my main rationale (also, I got a cool new watch I wanted to show off).

So, will I be wearing the Garmin Cirqa the next time I cover a major tech show? Honestly, probably not. While I appreciate how wrist-friendly it is, the lack of GPS means it has to piggyback off my smartphone’s signal, which isn’t necessarily ideal. Moreover, I’d rather opt for a wearable that’s capable of discerning time spent walking from time spent riding a subway.

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