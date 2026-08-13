I created an ultra-hard movie tagline quiz — only true film buffs will get a 10/10

The best movie taglines are etched into film history. From “In space no one can hear you scream” (“Alien”) to “An adventure 65 million years in the making” (“Jurassic Park”), the most iconic movie taglines can be as fondly remembered as the films themselves. So, to celebrate some great movie taglines and test your knowledge, I’ve put together a challenging quiz.

Now, I’ll warn you upfront: These 10 questions are designed to really test your movie tagline knowledge. Don’t expect any freebies that even those with a cursory knowledge of the movies will easily answer correctly. If you manage to get a perfect score, then you definitely deserve your movie buff status. And it should go without saying: don’t use Google to cheat!

So, reckon you’ve got what it takes to get a 10/10 score? Then take my movie tagline quiz below, and let me know how you do in the comment section. Good luck!

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How did you get on? Did any of the taglines stump you, or did you breeze through the quiz, getting a perfect 10/10 score without breaking a sweat? Let me know in the comments, and why not tell me some of your favorite movie taglines as well. There are plenty of iconic ones to choose from.

Want to play another movie trivia game? Here's our classic movies quiz, which tests your knowledge of "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and more.

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

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