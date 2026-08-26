‘The Dog Stars’ review: Ridley Scott finds humanity at the end of the world

It’s no secret that Ridley Scott is one of my favorite directors. He gave us the incredible “Alien,” which is my favorite movie of all time, as well as the masterpieces “The Martian” and the ’80s classic “Blade Runner.” So naturally, I was excited for his new film, “The Dog Stars,” a post-apocalyptic thriller based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel of the same name. One interesting production fact is that Scott reportedly shot the film in just 34 days, which speaks to its much more contained scale.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The Dog Stars' Rating: 3.5/5 stars

3.5/5 stars Verdict: Ridley Scott’s emotional apocalyptic drama is beautifully shot and anchored by strong performances, compelling characters, and haunting music. While its pacing and ending hold it back, there’s still plenty here to admire in this moving story about humanity and survival.

Ridley Scott’s emotional apocalyptic drama is beautifully shot and anchored by strong performances, compelling characters, and haunting music. While its pacing and ending hold it back, there’s still plenty here to admire in this moving story about humanity and survival. Where to watch: "The Dog Stars" is in theaters on Aug. 28

With so much of today’s post-apocalyptic media revolving around zombies and otherworldly creatures, the genre hasn’t felt particularly fresh in recent years, which makes “The Dog Stars” a welcome surprise. It follows a young pilot living at an isolated Colorado airport after a devastating pandemic has wiped out most of humanity. He survives alongside his dog and a heavily armed military survivalist, with their daily routine largely focused on staying alive and defending their small homestead from threats beyond its walls. But everything changes when they pick up a mysterious radio transmission.

“The Dog Stars” isn’t really about the apocalypse itself, though. Scott is more interested in what happens to humanity, hope and connection when civilization has collapsed, essentially asking whether surviving is enough if you have nothing left to live for. Having attended the world premiere last week, I have plenty of thoughts on this new thriller, which could arguably also be described as a character drama, and how Scott has adapted the story for the big screen.

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The apocalypse with its heart still beating

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino / 20th Century Studios)

“The Dog Stars” is very much a character drama, and even I wouldn’t necessarily call it a thriller. The film heavily centers on its characters and how they’re coping in this new world, as well as the morals and determination that shape their approach to survival. Hig, played by Jacob Elordi, is one of the few survivors who still has a good heart, preferring to give strangers a chance. That puts him at odds with his friend, Josh Brolin’s Bangley, who has a much more ruthless instinct. From the very beginning, the film establishes these conflicting morals, with Hig desperately trying to preserve his humanity, something made easier by his loving and friendly dog, Jasper.

But Ridley Scott chooses to explore the emotional side of the end of the world. This is shown clearly through Hig, who decides to venture further into the world after discovering a transmission from a place called The Grand Junction. Along the way, he encounters more survivors, including Cima (Margaret Qualley) and her father, Pops (Guy Pearce). But this is still the apocalypse, and there are plenty of people out there who aren’t good, with some resorting to seriously brutal methods. What makes the film so compelling, though, is how easily we connect with Hig and his friends, and watching how they navigate such a bleak landscape.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino / 20th Century Studios)

Aside from its compelling characters and emotional story, “The Dog Stars” is also a beautiful film, with some truly incredible visuals. Even the quieter moments are stunning, whether it’s Hig flying his plane over mountains or moving through the eerie fog. There’s a real sense of atmosphere to the film, with the cinematography being haunting at times. The music also really resonated with me, as it often reminded me of “The Last of Us.” As a huge fan of those games, that instantly connected with me, particularly because the score carries that same emotional quality that works so well. Unfortunately, though, all of these strong elements are ultimately let down by the film’s fatal flaws.

Those flaws include the film’s odd pacing, a rather non-impactful climax and ending, and a muddled tone that sometimes makes it difficult to know exactly what kind of film “The Dog Stars” wants to be. While I appreciate that Scott is aiming for something more emotional and character-driven, the story itself and the direction feel thin at times, and I’m not sure the film would have stood on its own without its central performances. That made the experience particularly frustrating, because there’s so much here that I genuinely admired, but I couldn’t fully enjoy the film or sing its praises.

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Verdict: A story about humanity that doesn’t always know how to tell it

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino / 20th Century Studios)

I have to give credit to Ridley Scott for stepping outside his usual comfort zone and delivering something much slower and more contemplative than his typical projects. Josh Brolin and Guy Pearce are the standouts for me, bringing plenty of weight to their respective roles, while I also appreciated getting more of Hig’s backstory, including how he first met Jasper. Their relationship is easily one of the film’s sweetest elements, because, well, who doesn’t love a dog in a movie? And when the action does finally ramp up, it’s seriously intense and very well done.

Those going into “The Dog Stars” expecting an action-packed apocalyptic thriller will probably be disappointed, because this is ultimately a dark drama about humanity and survival. The film could have been seriously impressive if it had a clearer sense of direction from the beginning and an ending that felt as powerful as everything that came before it. Still, the characters, world-building, and visual and sound elements retain much of the emotion Scott wants to deliver. This is a harsh world filled with scattered survivors who all have very different beliefs about what it means to survive.

"The Dog Stars" is in theaters on August 28

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