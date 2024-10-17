'Alien: Romulus' is now streaming — here's why it's my favorite movie of 2024

The lead-up to “Alien: Romulus” was painful for my family and close friends. Not because of the wait, but because they had to listen to me talk about it, constantly. Being such a huge fan of the “Alien” franchise, I was eagerly counting down the days until this highly anticipated sequel hit the big screen.

Experiencing “Alien: Romulus” for the first time was surreal. The second viewing completely blew me away, and every rewatch since has only deepened my obsession with the franchise. It’s been tough resisting a fifth run, but I knew it would be worth the wait to enjoy it from the comfort of my own home. Now that it’s finally available on premium video-on-demand platforms, you can bet I was one of the first to download it.

However, there are many reasons why “Alien: Romulus” became my favorite movie of 2024, and that’s not just because it’s part of the iconic sci-fi franchise. Here’s why I love this movie so much, and why you should watch it (again) now that it’s streaming…

‘Alien: Romulus’ represents the best parts of the franchise

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Minor spoilers ahead for those who haven't watched “Alien: Romulus”!

I have to admit I was nervous going into “Alien: Romulus” considering I hyped it up so much, and my expectations were unbelievably high. I did my best to avoid trailers (except for the first one, which is still the best trailer I’ve ever seen ), just so I could experience it without any preconceived notions. But as the opening scene slowly unraveled in the haunting silence of space, I instantly knew it was going to be a hit. From the bleak, dissonant soundscape to the subtle hum of a computer booting up aboard a Weyland-Yutani space probe, every detail resonates perfectly.

The “Alien” franchise follows a familiar structure: a group of characters face the deadly Xenomorph in a claustrophobic setting, with a final girl emerging to confront the final horror. Some may see this as a repetitive formula, but it works so darn well. In “Romulus”, Cailee Spaeny shines as Rain Carradine, a young woman striving for a better life alongside her malfunctioning android brother, Andy (David Jonsson). Their performances are exceptional, and Rain evokes memories of Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) from the original “Alien”, which is a big part of why I love this movie. Their characters drew me in and made me genuinely invested in the story's direction.

In addition to the solid cast and sound design, I was truly amazed by the retro-futuristic visuals and stunning cinematography. The blue, red, and orange tints permeate nearly every frame, and I’m thrilled that director Fede Álvarez chose a dark, grimy aesthetic steeped in a rainy atmosphere and a sense of cosmic dread. This is precisely what the “Alien” franchise should be. While “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” were aesthetically pleasing, they felt too clean. “Romulus” really went back to the franchise’s roots, taking a heavy amount of inspiration from the first two movies.

Xenomorphs are the heart of this horror

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I couldn’t possibly overlook the true stars of the show: the Xenomorphs. They have to rank among the top five most iconic movie creatures of all time. If they hadn’t delivered in “Alien: Romulus”, it probably wouldn’t be my favorite movie of the year. These slimy, biomechanical predators have never looked better, receiving a chilling horror treatment in this modern take. What’s even more impressive is that most of the effects are practical (with the exception of one scene where they crawl on the wall), and I can’t get over just how creepy they look.

Álvarez, being a huge fan of the franchise himself, kept these creatures pretty much the same. Its birth starts with Navarro’s (Aileen Wu) unfortunate but predictable death as she becomes the host of a chestburster. This moment unfolds in a chaotic hauler hurtling through space, delivering a scene that gave me goosebumps. Plus, the chest-bursting goodness is the most visceral and realistic it’s ever been.

Some other standout moments include the introduction of a new life cycle stage: the cocoon, which looks suspiciously like something else (thanks to H. R. Giger’s designs). Seeing the Xenomorph emerge from this slimy, acidic mess takes “Romulus” to a whole new level. Then there’s the incredible acid blood in zero gravity sequence, which has never been done in any other “Alien” movie. I’m so glad Álvarez incorporated these fresh elements to distinguish the creatures and add even more depth to an already well-established franchise.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Facehuggers deserve a special mention too, obviously. Without them there wouldn’t be any Xenomorphs to cause havoc on the derelict spacecraft. In previous movies, we’ve seen one or two make an appearance, primarily to show the life cycle. However, “Romulus” goes that extra mile by unleashing hordes of facehuggers for maximum terror, scuttling with their barbed legs and dripping with slime. One of these parasitic creatures is bad enough, but a group of them? Absolute carnage.

I could rave about this movie for days — there are so many great things. Take the hybrid offspring at the end, for example, though I won't dive into that since it's a bit controversial (personally, I find the ending incredibly creepy and brilliant). Like my family and friends, I don’t want to subject you to too much of my rambling. I knew I’d enjoy “Romulus” because the franchise holds a special place in my heart, but seeing it thrive and explore new ideas has made it my top movie of the year.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Now that it’s available on PVOD platforms like Amazon and Apple TV, I’m definitely gearing up for my fifth viewing to fully appreciate its masterpiece quality. “Alien: Romulus” is a franchise revival done right, and I’m hopeful that future movies, including the TV show “ Alien: Earth ”, will follow suit.

