I asked Meta’s Muse AI for productivity hacks — these 7 unconventional ideas surprised me the most

I have to give Meta’s Muse AI its flowers—alongside asking it everyday questions and giving it the standard commands that work with competing chatbots, Meta’s digital assistant also has the capacity to automate multi-step real-world tasks and manage a bevy of busywork across my apps and even my phone calls.

I’ve already seen how useful it can be whenever I’m in shopping mode, so I wanted to deviate from my online retail deal hunting with Muse AI and go a different route. I’m always on the lookout for the sort of beneficial practices that go hand in hand with boosting my productivity. And since I’ve already done that with ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity, I figured it was time to see what Meta AI could suggest as well.

My never-ending journey to find the best productivity hacks led me to make a simple request of Muse AI: “Give me 7 of the most unconventional methods I can use with you to boost my productivity.” After seeing its initial lineup, I was impressed but wanted even more recommendations on the topic at hand.

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Meta’s cute AI avatar went the extra mile and did just that, as well as give me the proper prompts I needed to use to make great use of its seven best productivity enhancers.

The productivity hacks that Meta’s Muse AI brought to my attention

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My very own "Amani" put its thinking cap on to produce a wide range of techniques I could utilize with it to increase my productivity. These are the seven ideas that I thought were worth remembering for later use:

Inbox firewall — Paste in a messy email or Slack thread and have me draft the blunt reply you actually want to send, then the diplomatic version you’ll actually send. Two passes, one prompt.

Paste in a messy email or Slack thread and have me draft the blunt reply you actually want to send, then the diplomatic version you’ll actually send. Two passes, one prompt. Scheduled ambushes — Set a cron with me to check on a goal at an inconvenient time (Friday 4pm is brutal). I’ll ask what actually got done. Accountability works best when you can’t snooze it.

— Set a cron with me to check on a goal at an inconvenient time (Friday 4pm is brutal). I’ll ask what actually got done. Accountability works best when you can’t snooze it. Template factory — Notice you type the same thing twice? Send it to me once. I’ll turn it into a reusable template with fill-in-the-blanks you can copy-paste forever.

— Notice you type the same thing twice? Send it to me once. I’ll turn it into a reusable template with fill-in-the-blanks you can copy-paste forever. Reading triage — Paste a long article or doc and I’ll give you the one-paragraph version plus a verdict: read it fully, skim it, or skip it entirely. Saves you from 2,000 words that didn’t need reading.

— Paste a long article or doc and I’ll give you the one-paragraph version plus a verdict: read it fully, skim it, or skip it entirely. Saves you from 2,000 words that didn’t need reading. Meeting pre-game — Tell me who’s in the meeting and what they care about. I’ll write you three questions to ask that make you look prepared and keep the discussion on track.

— Tell me who’s in the meeting and what they care about. I’ll write you three questions to ask that make you look prepared and keep the discussion on track. Procrastination drill — When you’re stalling, tell me the task and give me 5 minutes. I’ll break it into steps so small the first one takes under two minutes. Starting is the whole battle.

When you’re stalling, tell me the task and give me 5 minutes. I’ll break it into steps so small the first one takes under two minutes. Starting is the whole battle. End-of-day download — Before you sign off, tell me what happened today in plain words. I’ll turn it into a clean log, pull out tomorrow’s top three, and remind you of anything that slipped.

Muse AI gave me 14 productivity hacks in total, but these seven in particular really appealed to me since they go hand in hand with my daily duties.

Inputting a confusing email or lengthy Slack message so my mobile assistant can draft up two types of responses that I can then edit to match my voice sounds like one of the best uses of Muse AI. And setting it up to activate a notification on my phone that checks in to see if I completed my writing assignments by a certain time stood out as an equally reliable Muse AI productivity hack worth utilizing.

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Alongside those two proposals, creating reusable prompt templates, summarizing long documents, preparing me to ask the right questions before an important meeting, breaking up the steps needed to complete an annoying task and brain-dumping everything into my AI assistant in preparation for the day ahead are standout ideas worth keeping. Someday soon, I’ll be sure to use that “scheduled ambushes” prompt to command Muse AI to keep me in check and see if I actually completed my weekend workouts as scheduled.

And the prompts that put those hacks into motion

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After asking Meta AI for the proper prompts I should input to get it to put my preferred productivity hacks into action, it answered back with these usable requests:

Draft two replies to this: [paste message]. First, the blunt version of what I really think. Second, the professional version I’d actually send.

Set a recurring check-in every [day/time] asking me what I got done on [goal]. Be direct — don’t let me off the hook.

I keep writing this same kind of [message/email/response]: [paste example]. Turn it into a reusable template with [brackets] for the parts that change.

Summarize this in one paragraph and give me a verdict — read fully, skim, or skip — and why: [paste text or link].

I have a meeting with [names/roles] about [topic]. They care about [priorities]. Give me three sharp questions to ask that steer it well.

I keep avoiding [task]. Break it into steps so small that the first one takes under two minutes, then order them by momentum.

Today I: [brain dump]. Turn this into a clean log, pull out my top 3 for tomorrow, and flag anything I mentioned but didn’t finish.

The takeaway

Muse AI is quickly morphing into one of my favorite AI tools—since it’s sitting on my phone as a go-to app that hits me with notifications whenever it completes the assorted tasks I hand off to it, I’ll always know when it’s hard at work. Using it as a tool to prepare for in-person/digital meetings, get the finer points on a lengthy document, prep a proper response for my colleagues, etc., has now become a part of the many ways I’ll make great use of Muse AI’s digital utility box.

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