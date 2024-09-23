'Thunderbolts' trailer just added a hero more powerful than Captain America to the MCU

Marvel's "Thunderbolts" (sometimes stylized as "Thunderbolts*") is still several months away. But we finally got an official trailer for the MCU movie.

The trailer clocks in at a surprisingly long three minutes and 24 seconds and in the first two and a half minutes there's a lot of Florence Pugh, reprising her role as Yelena Belova. But there's also Bob, and he's a new character to the MCU but a familiar face for some diehard Marvel comics fans.

Who will 'The Sentry' be in 'Thunderbolts'?

At around 1:45 mark of the trailer, we're introduced to Bob (Lewis Pullman). He looks like he just escaped a hospital — barefoot and donning a pair of baggy scrubs that look like they've seen better days.

But Bob isn't just some ordinary guy. He's secretly a Marvel character known as Sentry, who is a minor character in the comics with some major powers. In fact, he derives his powers from a variant of the Super-Soldier Serum that gave Captain America his powers.

Marvel hasn't officially announced Pullman as The Sentry, but they don't exactly hide it in this trailer. First, his name is Bob, which is also the name of Sentry's alter ego in the comics — Robert "Bob" Reynolds. We also see a black and gold disc at the 2:48 mark which is reminiscent of the "S" emblazed on Sentry in the comics.

In the comics, Bob starts as middle-aged and overweight, which Lewis Pullman is decidedly not, so it remains to be seen how this version of the character deviates from the comics. The MCU will almost certainly cap his powers a bit, as the comic book version of Bob is omnipotent with limitless power, able to hold his own against Helicarriers, Thor, heralds of Galactus and more. He's considered a powerful telepath as well, something that the trailer doesn't seem to allude to, though it does suggest that he might be bulletproof.

Everything you need to know about 'Thunderbolts'

Aside from Pugh and Pullman, "Thunderbolts" brings back David Harbour as Red Guardian, Yelena's father, who we see reunite with his daughter in the beginning of the trailer.

There's also Wyatt Russell as John Walker as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost joining this group that could be described as Marvel's Suicide Squad. These familiar faces will be led by Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, the most familiar face of all.

All these characters have, by Yelena's own admission, "done bad things," which has created no shortage of enemies. It looks like in "Thunderbolts" they'll be joining forces to take down just such an enemy — possibly Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is returning as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine.

However, she could also be the one bringing this team of Marvel misfits together, so we'll have to keep an eye on future trailers to see more of what to expect in "Thunderbolts" when it hits theaters next May.