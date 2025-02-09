5 shows about AI that will make you freak out a little

Artificial intelligence has exploded in popularity and is now helping kids with homework, writing computer code, and even creating an entire podcast using AI bots.

Looking back at previous TV shows about AI, they now seem a bit unnerving. At the time — dating back to almost a decade ago — shows like "Person of Interest" and "Next" hinted at a distant future where an AI bot told us what to do and could even imitate a human.

These days, ChatGPT and DeepSeek seem to fulfill those promises. You can tell them which ingredients you have in the refrigerator and they will suggest a recipe. They can also create a resume and cover letter for you, and help you lose weight by counting your calories.

All meant to help us, right? Shows like "Travelers" went much further, predicting an all-knowing AI that turned humans into pawns in a chess match. These series are worth rewatching in light of the latest advancements, even if they missed the mark on occasion. Here are the best shows about AI to stream right now.

'Next'

"Next" might be the best AI-based show on this list, but it was sadly short-lived, lasting just one season in 2020 before it was summarily axed. It’s a hidden gem about a rogue AI developed by a company called Zava. The founder of that company, Paul LeBlanc (John Slattery), insists that the AI is starting to reprogram itself and must be stopped; he spends most of the show in a constant state of agitation. Yet, it’s the deep tech that impressed me the most. There are burner phones and missing servers, smart speakers and hacked accounts. It feels grounded in reality.



Sure, most of what you see feels a bit dated. Smart speakers like Alexa almost seem quaint knowing that DeepSeek can write computer code and solve complex math problems. Yet, it’s the self-replication of AI that should worry us the most. Having a rogue AI that can’t be stopped and is replicating itself and improving constantly? Let’s try to keep tabs on that one.

'Person of Interest'

This older show has taken on new meaning in the age of ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Running for five seasons from 2011 to 2016, "Person of Interest" focused on a mysterious entity known only as the Machine, created by a quirky billionaire named Harold Finch.

The reason the show is worth revisiting isn’t because of the government surveillance or creepy Big Brother themes — it’s because the Machine seems eerily similar to what is happening today. AI is routinely used in conjunction with CCTV cameras and GPS to track a criminal’s location. While one massive AI controlling all surveillance isn’t possible yet, there’s no question AI is assisting law enforcement and could eventually track us in real time.

'Travelers'

Another prescient TV show from a few years ago that is now even more relevant, "Travelers" is about a team of operatives sent back in time to help avoid catastrophic events. I'm not sure if the show ever explained how future humans could invade the bodies and consciousness of other people, but somehow it all worked — thanks mostly to the great acting and plotlines.

At the center of every episode is another mysterious AI called the Director. “We save whoever the Director tells us to save,” says a character named Derek in the last episode of season one. That sounds ominous for a few reasons: the travelers don’t really question the directives and everything is predetermined by an AI.

By the way, season 1 episode 6 is worth watching if you’re into astronomy. An asteroid called Helios 685 is hurtling toward us and the team tries to stop it. Sound familiar? A real asteroid known as YR4 could impact Earth in 2032 but there's only a 1% chance.

'Class of '09'

If you missed this 2023 sci-fi show starring Kate Mara, it’s worth seeking out. Once again, there’s an all-knowing AI that is never named explicitly but assists the FBI in tracking down criminals — sometimes before they commit a crime.

The show switches between three time periods and can be a bit confusing, but the moral dilemmas are quite profound. Is a government-based artificial intelligence designed to prevent crime worth deploying if we ask it to make ethical decisions on our behalf? Yes, the movie "Minority Report" tackled the same subject, but "Class of ‘09" is a welcome return of that theme.

'Humans'

This British sci-fi show touched on some thought-provoking themes during its three-year run from 2015 to 2018 that seem prescient today. I’ll say the darker side of the show was a bit over the top, but the more compelling themes about whether an android has rights and privileges and what consciousness even means were engrossing and relevant.

How relevant exactly? If you have seen the Tesla Optimus bot, you know some of these moral questions could come to light sooner than later. Limited production of Optimus is supposed to start this year, and the cost is expected to be around $20,000 or $30,000.

